Sonos unveils Move 2, adding stereo and better battery life

Sonos has pulled the wraps off its mobile, indoor-outdoor speaker: the Sonos Move 2. It comes hot on the heels of the Sonos Era 100 and the Era 300 and includes improvements to audio, design and battery life.

The new mobile speaker will be available to buy from the 20 September and it’s an update we’ve been waiting on for a few years now. The downside, though, is the new speaker will be £50 more expensive than it was originally, coming in at a hefty £450.

Sonos Move 2: Specifications, price and release date

Wireless speaker with stereo tweeters and one midwoofer

3x class-D amplifiers

IP56 dust and water resistant

Automatic Trueplay

Replaceable 44Wh battery with up to 24 hours continuous playback

USB-C port for charging devices or line-in connection

Dimensions: 160 x 127 x 241mm (WDH)

Weight: 3kg

Price: £449 inc VAT

£449 inc VAT Availability: Preorder now from Sonos.com, available from 20 September

Sonos Move 2: Design and new features

Not much has changed in size, shape or overall design. It’s still a 241mm tall, ovalised structure that’s tapered towards a shock-resistant, rubberised base and it’s still battery-powered, so you can lift it off its charging base using the grip cut into the speaker’s rear, and carry it to another location. Like the original Move, you can play music to it via Bluetooth and via the Sonos App, via Wi-Fi. It’s also IP56 rated, too, so it doesn’t matter too much if you leave it out in a light rain shower.

The big new update for the Move 2, however, is the introduction of stereo audio, via a pair of angled tweeters, located just above the speaker’s woofer.

These tweeters are angled so that they fire to the left and right, in theory producing a stereo effect. We weren’t all that convinced with the stereo effect on the ERA 100, so it will be interesting to see if Sonos has improved things here in any way.

The next major update is to battery life, which more than doubles to 24 hours – a huge upgrade over the previous speaker’s 11 hours – and Sonos has also reduced the speaker’s idle power consumption by 4o%. Even better, there’s also now a USB-C port on the rear of the speaker that allows you to charge your phone with the speaker’s battery when you’re out and about.

The USB port also allows you to hook up a line-in audio source via the Sonos Line-in adapter, just as with the company’s Era 100 and Era 300 speakers. And, if your wireless signal is weak, this port also allows you to use the Sonos Combo Adapter to hook up the Move 2 to your router via Ethernet cable.

Finally, Sonos is bringing the Move 2’s control system in line with that of the Era speakers, adding an inset capacitive track that makes adjusting the volume more intuitive.

Sonos Move 2: Early verdict

We loved the original Sonos Move and, in fact, it’s still on our list of best wireless speakers as the best sounding speaker to buy. With this new model Sonos seems very much to be taking the “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it approach”, adding minor features, including stereo audio and upgrading battery life, but leaving the core offering well alone.

The price rise isn’t ideal but a £50 hike in four years isn’t bad, especially considering the current financial climate. The new speaker will be available from 20 September and you can preorders from today. We’ll be reviewing the speaker in the coming weeks so check back for the full low-down soon.