Sony’s updated some of its most beloved headphones

Apple AirPods 5: ANC standard across the range and 50% more noise reduction than the last generation

To help us provide you with free impartial advice, we may earn a commission if you buy through links on our site. Learn more

One thing I definitely didn’t have on my headphones bingo card for 2026 was Sony resurrecting the beloved Sony WH-1000XM4.

The brand is releasing a new and improved version of its award-winning over-ear headphones – the Sony WH-1000XM4C – six years after the launch of the originals. It’s doing so for two reasons: people go wild for them, and the 2020 model no longer complies with new EU battery regulations that commence in February 2027.

To keep selling the ever-popular cans without getting itself in hot water, Sony has had to compromise slightly on battery life; the new XM4C model have a stated battery life of 27 hours with noise cancellation engaged, three hours less than the original.

Sony WH-1000XM4C: More expansive sound

Aside from that, it’s all good news. The Japanese manufacturer has left the highly regarded design unchanged, and the adaptive sound control and noise-cancelling systems remain intact, too.

Better still, the headphones will feature a new sound tuning designed to tackle a wider range of genres than the 2020 WH-1000XM4. Sony says the tuning has a more expansive soundstage and an expanded frequency range. How much this improves on the audio quality of the original, which I gave a Best Buy award to, will be fascinating to see. The WH-1000XM4C also gain access to Sony’s Gaming EQ.

And the upgrades don’t stop there. The XM4C will get the same in-app ten-band equaliser as the Sony WH-1000XM6 (2025) and Sony 1000X The Collexion (2026), and support Sony’s Quick Access feature, which lets you launch services like Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube Music at the touch of a button. They’ll also be available in a brand new colour – Lavender – alongside Black and Silver.

The WH-1000XM4C costs £219 and can be preordered from various retailers, including Sony, John Lewis, Amazon and Argos.

If that’s outside your budget, consider the new Sony WH-CH730N instead. The WH-CH730N are the successors to the Sony WH-CH720N, which we gave a Recommended award three years ago.

Sony WH-CH730N: New features and upgrades across the board

The big news here is that Sony’s budget over-ear noise-cancellers have been redesigned and are now foldable. The gap between the headband and your head has been reduced, too, and the earcups are curvier, creating a more attractive look.

They’ve also seen a big battery boost, with stated stamina of up to 50 hours with noise cancellation turned on and up to 75 hours with it off. Sony says noise cancellation is more effective than before and, like the WH-1000XM4C, the WH-CH730N gains access to the ten-band EQ in the Sound Connect app.

New AI beamforming microphones improve call quality, one of Matt Reed’s big grumbles with the WH-CH720N, and there’s now support for Sony’s Max Volume Control feature and LE Audio, including Auracast.

Retailing for £100 and available in five colours – Black, Blue, Pink, White and Beige – the WH-CH730N are attractive and affordable alternatives to Sony’s more premium offerings.

Sony WH-CH530: A new budget on-ear option

If budget on-ear headphones are more your thing, you’ll be pleased to hear that Sony has given the WH-CH520 a makeover, too.

The new WH-CH530 are the least exciting of the three new pairs of headphones, but do receive a few welcome enhancements: battery life is up five hours to 55 hours on a single charge, AI Noise Reduction has been added to calls to reduce the impact of ambient sounds, and there’s now support for LE Audio and Max Volume Control.

Finally, the headphones, which cost just £50, are available in two new colours: Coral and Cobalt.

We’ll be testing Sony’s latest releases soon, so check back to see whether they can emulate the success of their predecessors and strengthen Sony’s reputation for delivering high-quality headphones at a range of price points.