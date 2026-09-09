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Those hoping to learn about the heavily rumoured AirPods with a camera will have been bitterly disappointed by Apple’s livestream this evening.

The usual cast of Apple luminaries introduced us to the new iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max, the foldable iPhone Duo, and the Apple Watch Series 12 and Ultra 4. But there was no mention of earbuds capable of feeding environmental context to Siri’s Visual Intelligence. There was, however, good news for lovers of the tech giant’s semi-open earbuds, with the unveiling of the AirPods 5.

It’s been a couple of years since Apple launched two pairs of fourth-gen AirPods, one with active noise cancellation and one without. This time, both versions of the AirPods 5 have ANC, and Apple is promising 50% more noise reduction than the 2024 models.

AirPods 5: What’s new?

The earbuds have been “redesigned from the inside” and feature a multi-port architecture that unlocks more dynamic Personalised Spatial Audio and a more natural-sounding Transparency mode. Both were very impressive on the AirPods 4, so if Apple has made the strides it claims, the fifth-gen iteration should be a top performer.

Alongside those core features, the new AirPods 5 support Adaptive Audio, which automatically adjusts noise cancellation and transparency levels based on what’s going on around you, meaning, in theory, you’ll never have to change modes manually. There’s also Live Translation functionality courtesy of Apple Intelligence, and the buds will benefit from the long-awaited arrival of Siri AI, albeit in beta for now.

All of the above applies to both variants of the new AirPods 5. The differences between the two pairs this time around are evident in battery life, controls and charging.

AirPods 5: What are the differences between the two variants?

The base AirPods 5 cost £119 and last four hours on a single charge with ANC engaged. Their charging case, which takes the total battery life to 20 hours, can only be topped up via USB-C. The upgraded model costs £20 more – £139 – and delivers up to five hours of listening time with ANC while supporting wireless charging.

However, for me, the most impactful difference is that the pricier buds bring on-stem slide controls to the semi-open AirPods range for the first time. I don’t like the idea of paying an extra £20 for the privilege, but when you factor in their superior stamina, the £139 option looks more appealing.

Our resident Apple expert, Jon Bray, will be putting the new AirPods 5 through their paces in due course, so be sure to keep an eye out for his full review.