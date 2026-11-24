To help us provide you with free impartial advice, we may earn a commission if you buy through links on our site. Learn more
Bose is one of the audio industry’s biggest players and makes highly sought-after products across some of the most popular categories we cover at Expert Reviews.
So, when Black Friday (or Black November as it is these days) rolls around, it’s always one of the first brands whose deals I check. A couple of the products I hoped to see discounted aren’t on offer – the Lifestyle Ultra Soundbar and Lifestyle Ultra Speaker – which is a shame, but there are plenty of decent bargains to be had on some of the manufacturer’s top gear.
It’s also given first-ever price cuts to several of its more recent releases, which have only been out for a month or so, so those are definitely worth looking at.
Best Black Friday Bose deals: Our top picks
Bose QuietComfort Headphones (2nd Gen)
- Black Friday price: £240 | View deal at Amazon
- 180-day average price on Amazon: £296
- User-friendly controls
- Superb ANC
- All-day comfort
- No high-resolution codec support
EXPERT REVIEWS SCORE: 4/5 (Recommended)
Our reviewer Simon Cocks said these headphones would be “a great deal when the price drops in the sales.” Here we are, and they’re fantastic value at £240 (or £230 if you buy them in black).
Not convinced? Read our full Bose QuietComfort Headphones (2nd Gen) review
Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen)
- Black Friday price: £189 | View deal at Amazon
- 180-day average price on Amazon: £263
- Exceptional ANC
- Very comfortable
- Punchy, engaging sound
- Average battery life
EXPERT REVIEWS SCORE: 5/5 (Best Buy)
No true wireless earbuds get as close to silence as these Bose buds. Their supreme noise cancellation is reason enough to buy them, but add great comfort and enjoyable sound, and you’ve got an elite pair of in-ear headphones.
Not convinced? Read our full Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen) review
Bose Smart Soundbar
- Black Friday price: £329 | View deal at Amazon
- 180-day average price on Amazon: £407
- Compact and stylish
- Top-tier dialogue clarity
- Cool functionality with Ultra Open Earbuds
- Not the most potent bass
EXPERT REVIEWS SCORE: 4/5 (Recommended)
Compact, sleek, and delivering the cleanest dialogue we’ve heard from a soundbar in its price range, the Bose Smart Soundbar is a very smart Black Friday purchase if you want an expansive sonic performer that won’t take up too much space on your TV cabinet.
Not convinced? Read our full Bose Smart Soundbar review
Bose Soundlink Plus
- Black Friday price: £170 | View deal at Amazon
- 180-day average price on Amazon: £217
- Robust and waterproof
- Big, insightful sound
- aptX Adaptive support
- Lacking low-frequency control
EXPERT REVIEWS SCORE: 4/5 (No award)
Though it fell short of winning a recommendation from Simon Lucas, he found plenty to like about the Soundlink Plus. Its ability to go wherever you go and gamely fill large spaces stood out to the veteran audio journalist, who it takes a lot to impress.
Not convinced? Read our full Bose Soundlink Plus review