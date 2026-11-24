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Bose is one of the audio industry’s biggest players and makes highly sought-after products across some of the most popular categories we cover at Expert Reviews.

So, when Black Friday (or Black November as it is these days) rolls around, it’s always one of the first brands whose deals I check. A couple of the products I hoped to see discounted aren’t on offer – the Lifestyle Ultra Soundbar and Lifestyle Ultra Speaker – which is a shame, but there are plenty of decent bargains to be had on some of the manufacturer’s top gear.

It’s also given first-ever price cuts to several of its more recent releases, which have only been out for a month or so, so those are definitely worth looking at.

Best Black Friday Bose deals: Our top picks

Bose QuietComfort Headphones (2nd Gen)

Black Friday price: £240 | View deal at Amazon

£240 | View deal at Amazon 180-day average price on Amazon: £296

Expert Reviews logo recommended

Pros User-friendly controls

User-friendly controls Superb ANC

Superb ANC All-day comfort Cons No high-resolution codec support

EXPERT REVIEWS SCORE: 4/5 (Recommended)

Our reviewer Simon Cocks said these headphones would be “a great deal when the price drops in the sales.” Here we are, and they’re fantastic value at £240 (or £230 if you buy them in black).

Not convinced? Read our full Bose QuietComfort Headphones (2nd Gen) review

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen)

Black Friday price: £189 | View deal at Amazon

£189 | View deal at Amazon 180-day average price on Amazon: £263

Expert Reviews logo best buy

Pros Exceptional ANC

Exceptional ANC Very comfortable

Very comfortable Punchy, engaging sound Cons Average battery life

EXPERT REVIEWS SCORE: 5/5 (Best Buy)

No true wireless earbuds get as close to silence as these Bose buds. Their supreme noise cancellation is reason enough to buy them, but add great comfort and enjoyable sound, and you’ve got an elite pair of in-ear headphones.

Not convinced? Read our full Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen) review

Bose Smart Soundbar

Black Friday price: £329 | View deal at Amazon

£329 | View deal at Amazon 180-day average price on Amazon: £407

Expert Reviews logo recommended

Pros Compact and stylish

Compact and stylish Top-tier dialogue clarity

Top-tier dialogue clarity Cool functionality with Ultra Open Earbuds Cons Not the most potent bass

EXPERT REVIEWS SCORE: 4/5 (Recommended)

Compact, sleek, and delivering the cleanest dialogue we’ve heard from a soundbar in its price range, the Bose Smart Soundbar is a very smart Black Friday purchase if you want an expansive sonic performer that won’t take up too much space on your TV cabinet.

Not convinced? Read our full Bose Smart Soundbar review

Bose Soundlink Plus

Black Friday price: £170 | View deal at Amazon

£170 | View deal at Amazon 180-day average price on Amazon: £217

Pros Robust and waterproof

Robust and waterproof Big, insightful sound

Big, insightful sound aptX Adaptive support Cons Lacking low-frequency control

EXPERT REVIEWS SCORE: 4/5 (No award)

Though it fell short of winning a recommendation from Simon Lucas, he found plenty to like about the Soundlink Plus. Its ability to go wherever you go and gamely fill large spaces stood out to the veteran audio journalist, who it takes a lot to impress.

Not convinced? Read our full Bose Soundlink Plus review