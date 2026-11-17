If you're looking to enter the Sonos ecosystem or upgrade your current setup, Black Friday is the perfect time to do so

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Sonos’ reputation took a hit a couple of years ago when it ignored the idiom “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” and launched an overhauled version of its beloved app. The redesign did not go down well with consumers and cost the CEO his job and the company a fortune in market value.

But amid all that chaos, one thing remained consistent: the American manufacturer’s ability to produce quality audio hardware. Since that low in May 2024, it has rebuilt trust by restoring features to the app, stabilising performance, and adding new functionality to deliver a smoother, more intuitive and user-friendly experience.

We’ve tested several Sonos products in that time and have been very impressed with the hardware and software. And when Black Friday comes around, those products typically see some handy discounts. That’s already proven the case this year, with Sonos Black Friday deals cropping up at various retailers, including direct from the manufacturer.

I’ve highlighted the best of them below. There’s something for everyone, so whether you’re new to the Sonos ecosystem or want to upgrade your existing setup, Black Friday offers a great opportunity to save.

For more early Black Friday deals, check out our Black Friday hub. We’ll update it regularly over the next two weeks, publish bespoke deal guides and keep our roundups fresh with offers as we find them.

Sonos Beam 2

Black Friday price: £339 | View deal at Richer Sounds

£339 | View deal at Richer Sounds 180-day average price on Amazon: £421

Expert Reviews logo recommended

Pros Sounds fantastic

Sounds fantastic Space-efficient

Space-efficient Expandable Cons No physical height channels

No physical height channels Limited connectivity

EXPERT REVIEWS SCORE: 4/5 (Recommended)

The Beam is the mid-range offering in the brand’s soundbar lineup. It’s long been a standout choice under £500, and is fantastic value at this discounted price.

So what makes it so great? Well, for starters, its 5.0-channel arrangement delivers phenomenal audio quality. Without dedicated up-firing speakers, it relies on virtualisation to deliver Dolby Atmos height effect. The effect is relatively subtle but appreciably improves the sound when watching films and listening to music.

The Beam also has an admirably compact form factor. Though not the smallest soundbar in the Sonos range (that title goes to the Sonos Ray), its compact nature means it will fit on most TV cabinets and look the part under TVs between 43in and 55in. If you’re looking for a space-efficient soundbar that delivers the sonic goods, the Beam 2 fits the bill perfectly.

Disclaimer: this isn’t the cheapest the Beam has been. It fell below £300 for a brief period in the summer of 2025, but you’re saving £60 against the bar’s average price over the past 180 days.

Read our Sonos Beam 2 review

Sonos Ace

Black Friday price: £199 | View deal at Amazon

£199 | View deal at Amazon 180-day average price on Amazon: £351

Pros Integrates with Sonos soundbars excellently

Integrates with Sonos soundbars excellently Slick controls

Slick controls Effective ANC Cons Limited customisation options

EXPERT REVIEWS SCORE: 4/5

Sonos’ first over-ear headphones may not have been perfect, but they brought some brilliant functionality. TrueCinema scans your room to deliver a headphone experience that’s like listening to your Sonos soundbar; head tracking is effective, and you can switch seamlessly between your Sonos soundbar and the Ace. Watching films at night without disturbing others has never been simpler and more enjoyable.

The Ace are also a luxurious-looking pair of headphones that do a good job cancelling external noise, are extremely easy to control and get most things right on the audio quality front. Jon Bray fell short of recommending them at their launch price of £450, but as you can see, they’re a fraction of that now, partly because the Sonos Ace Ultra have superseded them. The Ultra offer better audio quality and ANC, but with this Black Friday deal, the originals are much, much better value.

This is the cheapest the Ace have ever been; if you’re a Sonos ecosystem initiate looking for over-ear headphones, they’re a no-brainer.

Read our Sonos Ace review

Sonos Play

Black Friday price: £239 | View deal at John Lewis

£239 | View deal at John Lewis 180-day average price on Amazon: £298

Expert Reviews logo recommended

Pros Extremely versatile

Extremely versatile Engaging sound

Engaging sound Lots of smarts Cons Unconvincing stereo sound

EXPERT REVIEWS SCORE: 5/5 (Recommended)

Few speakers serve dual purposes as well as the Sonos Play. With support for both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, and a portable, IP67 weatherproof design, it’s equally impressive indoors and out. This makes it a superb pick for anyone looking for versatility.

Stylish looks are coupled with sonic substance. We were very impressed by the level of detail it delivered, particularly as we increased the volume, and the Play demonstrated a balanced approach throughout testing. Of course, you also get all the usual Sonos smarts, which include built-in Amazon Alexa and the brand’s own voice assistant, both of which did a top job picking up and executing commands.

I described the Play as a “best of both worlds Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speaker” and said its quality and versatility make it well worth the outlay. That outlay is smaller than ever ahead of Black Friday; in fact, this is the first meaningful discount the product has had since release.

Read our Sonos Play review

Sonos Arc Ultra

Black Friday price: £799 | View deal at Amazon

£799 | View deal at Amazon 180-day average price on Amazon: £922

Expert Reviews logo recommended

EXPERT REVIEWS SCORE: 5/5 (Recommended)

The Arc Ultra is the jewel in Sonos’ soundbar crown and the only bar in its lineup to have dedicated up-firing drivers that physically (rather than virtually) add verticality to the soundstage. This quartet significantly enhances the impact of Dolby Atmos soundtracks, and we were particularly impressed by the Arc Ultra’s three-dimensionality.

The 9.1.4-channel system’s bass response also stood out during testing. The SoundMotion subwoofer’s output was potent, yet clean and well-defined, delivering a satisfying low-end punch on explosive soundtracks.

As a standalone premium soundbar, the Arc Ultra works exceptionally well, and at £799 (its lowest-ever price), it doesn’t feel quite so out of reach for your average consumer. You could happily hook the Arc Ultra up to your 65in TV and leave your home entertainment system at that; it would be immersive enough for just about any occasion.

Read our Sonos Arc Ultra review