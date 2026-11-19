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Sony is one of the most mentioned brands in the Expert Reviews office around Black Friday, which is perhaps unsurprising given the breadth and quality of its product range.
The Japanese manufacturer produces class-leading headphones, an incredible lineup of televisions, soundbars for every use case, an extensive range of speakers, smartphones, cameras and gaming gear aimed at PC rather than PlayStation players.
Many of its products are on offer ahead of Black Friday, which falls on Friday, 27 November, this year. To save you the faff of trawling the web for Black Friday Sony deals worth your time and money, I’ve collated a list below. Most of the deals featured are on products we’ve tested and actively recommend. A couple are being tested as I write this, and are shaping up very nicely.
If you’re interested in Black Friday deals on products from other brands and across other categories, head to our Black Friday hub. But for now, let’s get cracking with the best Sony has to offer.
Best Black Friday Sony deals: Headphones
Sony WH-1000XM6: Best for noise cancellation
- Black Friday price: £298 | View deal at Amazon
- 180-day average price on Amazon: £343
- Top-tier ANC
- Superb sound
- Comfortable fit
- Average call quality
EXPERT REVIEWS SCORE: 5/5 (Best Buy)
The Sony WH-1000XM6 are our favourite over-ear headphones, delivering in every area that counts. Their noise cancellation and audio quality are beyond reproach, and they’re extremely comfortable. You can’t really ask for more than that.
Need further convincing? Read our Sony WH-1000XM6 review
Sony WF-1000XM6: Best true wireless option
- Black Friday price: £198 | View deal at Amazon
- 180-day average price on Amazon: £239
- Exceptional ANC
- Loads of smart features
- Top-notch sound
- Slightly chunky design
EXPERT REVIEWS SCORE: 5/5 (Best Buy)
Sony’s flagship earbuds are supreme all-rounders, just like their over-ear stablemates. Smart noise cancellation, useful features and functionality and some of the best in-ear sound available make them an auto-include in any true wireless roundup.
Need further convincing? Read our Sony WF-1000XM6 review
Sony WH-CH730N: Best budget option
- Black Friday price: £83 | View deal at Amazon
- 180-day average price on Amazon: £97
- Very competitively priced
- Strong battery life
- Warm and detailed sound
- No high-resolution codec support
EXPERT REVIEWS SCORE: 5/5 (Recommended)
They may lack the sonic and ANC prowess of more expensive options in Sony’s over-ear range, but the WH-CH730N perform superbly for their price. They’re our over-ear pick under £100 for good reason.
Need further convincing? Read our full Sony WH-CH730N review
Sony WH-CH530: Best on-ear option
- Black Friday price: £39 | View deal at Amazon
- 180-day average price on Amazon: £48
- Balanced sound
- Lightweight build
- Superb value
- No ANC
- Cheap build quality
EXPERT REVIEWS SCORE: 4/5 (Recommended)
On-ear headphones are an acquired taste, and although the WH-CH530 aren’t best in class, they’re definitely the best you can get for under £50. They nail the two key areas of comfort and audio quality, and are available in some eye-catching colours, too.
Need further convincing? Read our full Sony WH-CH530 review
Best Black Friday Sony deals: TVs
Sony Bravia 5 (65in): Best mid-range Mini LED option
- Black Friday price: £1,129 | View deal at Amazon
- 180-day average price on Amazon: £1,283
- Excellent PQ
- Attractive design
- Well-priced
- Restrictive viewing angles
EXPERT REVIEWS SCORE: 5/5 (Best Buy)
The Bravia 5 bucks the trend of Sony’s mid-range TVs underperforming. It delivers extremely accurate pictures in Professional mode and bright, vibrant pictures in Standard mode, and sound that punches well above its weight.
Need further convincing? Read our full Sony Bravia 5 review
Sony Bravia 8 II (55in): Best OLED option
- Black Friday price: £1,799 | View deal at Amazon
- 180-day average price on Amazon: £1, 896
- Amazingly detailed and natural pictures
- Fantastic sound quality
- Second-to-none image processing
- Only two HDMI 2.1 ports
EXPERT REVIEWS SCORE: 5/5 (Best Buy)
Though not as bright as some rivals, the Bravia 8 II produces some of the most balanced, natural images the OLED TV world has to offer. That picture refinement makes it a superb choice for home cinema fans, as does the integrated Acoustic Surface sound system’s output.
Need further convincing? Read our full Sony Bravia 8 II review