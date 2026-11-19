A whole host of excellent Sony products are on offer this Black Friday - here's our pick of the deals

Apple AirPods 5: ANC standard across the range and 50% more noise reduction than the last generation

Technics EAH-A1000 review: Up there with the best in the business

Sony WH-CH730N review: The best headphones you can buy for under £100

To help us provide you with free impartial advice, we may earn a commission if you buy through links on our site. Learn more

Sony is one of the most mentioned brands in the Expert Reviews office around Black Friday, which is perhaps unsurprising given the breadth and quality of its product range.

The Japanese manufacturer produces class-leading headphones, an incredible lineup of televisions, soundbars for every use case, an extensive range of speakers, smartphones, cameras and gaming gear aimed at PC rather than PlayStation players.

Many of its products are on offer ahead of Black Friday, which falls on Friday, 27 November, this year. To save you the faff of trawling the web for Black Friday Sony deals worth your time and money, I’ve collated a list below. Most of the deals featured are on products we’ve tested and actively recommend. A couple are being tested as I write this, and are shaping up very nicely.

If you’re interested in Black Friday deals on products from other brands and across other categories, head to our Black Friday hub. But for now, let’s get cracking with the best Sony has to offer.

Best Black Friday Sony deals: Headphones

Sony WH-1000XM6: Best for noise cancellation

Black Friday price: £298 | View deal at Amazon

£298 | 180-day average price on Amazon: £343

Expert Reviews logo best buy

Pros Top-tier ANC

Top-tier ANC Superb sound

Superb sound Comfortable fit Cons Average call quality

EXPERT REVIEWS SCORE: 5/5 (Best Buy)

The Sony WH-1000XM6 are our favourite over-ear headphones, delivering in every area that counts. Their noise cancellation and audio quality are beyond reproach, and they’re extremely comfortable. You can’t really ask for more than that.

Need further convincing? Read our Sony WH-1000XM6 review

Sony WF-1000XM6: Best true wireless option

Black Friday price: £198 | View deal at Amazon

£198 | 180-day average price on Amazon: £239

Expert Reviews logo best buy

Pros Exceptional ANC

Exceptional ANC Loads of smart features

Loads of smart features Top-notch sound Cons Slightly chunky design

EXPERT REVIEWS SCORE: 5/5 (Best Buy)

Sony’s flagship earbuds are supreme all-rounders, just like their over-ear stablemates. Smart noise cancellation, useful features and functionality and some of the best in-ear sound available make them an auto-include in any true wireless roundup.

Need further convincing? Read our Sony WF-1000XM6 review

Sony WH-CH730N: Best budget option

Black Friday price: £83 | View deal at Amazon

£83 | 180-day average price on Amazon: £97

Expert Reviews logo recommended

Pros Very competitively priced

Very competitively priced Strong battery life

Strong battery life Warm and detailed sound Cons No high-resolution codec support

EXPERT REVIEWS SCORE: 5/5 (Recommended)

They may lack the sonic and ANC prowess of more expensive options in Sony’s over-ear range, but the WH-CH730N perform superbly for their price. They’re our over-ear pick under £100 for good reason.

Need further convincing? Read our full Sony WH-CH730N review

Sony WH-CH530: Best on-ear option

Black Friday price: £39 | View deal at Amazon

£39 | 180-day average price on Amazon: £48

Expert Reviews logo recommended

Pros Balanced sound

Balanced sound Lightweight build

Lightweight build Superb value Cons No ANC

No ANC Cheap build quality

EXPERT REVIEWS SCORE: 4/5 (Recommended)

On-ear headphones are an acquired taste, and although the WH-CH530 aren’t best in class, they’re definitely the best you can get for under £50. They nail the two key areas of comfort and audio quality, and are available in some eye-catching colours, too.

Need further convincing? Read our full Sony WH-CH530 review

Best Black Friday Sony deals: TVs

Sony Bravia 5 (65in): Best mid-range Mini LED option

Black Friday price: £1,129 | View deal at Amazon

£1,129 | View deal at Amazon 180-day average price on Amazon: £1,283

Expert Reviews logo best buy

Pros Excellent PQ

Excellent PQ Attractive design

Attractive design Well-priced Cons Restrictive viewing angles

EXPERT REVIEWS SCORE: 5/5 (Best Buy)

The Bravia 5 bucks the trend of Sony’s mid-range TVs underperforming. It delivers extremely accurate pictures in Professional mode and bright, vibrant pictures in Standard mode, and sound that punches well above its weight.

Need further convincing? Read our full Sony Bravia 5 review

Sony Bravia 8 II (55in): Best OLED option

Black Friday price: £1,799 | View deal at Amazon

£1,799 | View deal at Amazon 180-day average price on Amazon: £1, 896

Expert Reviews logo best buy

Pros Amazingly detailed and natural pictures

Amazingly detailed and natural pictures Fantastic sound quality

Fantastic sound quality Second-to-none image processing Cons Only two HDMI 2.1 ports

EXPERT REVIEWS SCORE: 5/5 (Best Buy)

Though not as bright as some rivals, the Bravia 8 II produces some of the most balanced, natural images the OLED TV world has to offer. That picture refinement makes it a superb choice for home cinema fans, as does the integrated Acoustic Surface sound system’s output.

Need further convincing? Read our full Sony Bravia 8 II review