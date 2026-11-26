The Sony WH-1000XM6 for under £200 this Black Friday looks too good to be true, but you can pick them up for the cheapest they've been regardless

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The most rewarding part of my job is recommending products I know will serve people well for years to come, and guiding them to offers that will save them money.

Black Friday is a great opportunity to do that, and I think I may have unearthed one of the best discounts of my seven-year Black Friday career.

Harvey Norman currently has the Sony WH-1000XM6 in black listed for just £199. That’s £98 cheaper than anywhere else, and an enormous discount on their £399 RRP. I’ve been able to add the headphones to my basket but haven’t bit the bullet: the site says “Delivery Soon”, which suggests you might have to wait a while for them to arrive. That said, if you’re in Birmingham or Northern Ireland, pop into a Harvey Norman and try your luck, as the website suggests they’re available for in-store collection.

It’s definitely worth making a trip out of your way for these headphones: they’re among my favourite headphones and tick every box incredibly well. I never hesitate to recommend them to friends willing to splash out on flagship headphones.

My colleague Jon Bray is also a huge fan. In his WH-1000XM6 review, he described them as setting a “new standard for headphones”, and heaped praise on their noise-cancelling performance, audio quality, comfort and range of features.

He made those assessments at their launch price of £399, and wrapped up his May 2025 review by saying the WH-1000XM6 “will likely sit atop our best headphones listings for some time to come.” Fast-forward 18 months, and they’re still there.

In the lead-up to Black Friday, their price was slashed to £298 at various retailers, including Amazon, John Lewis and Currys. Earlier this week, I added deals to our best headphones and best over-ear headphones roundups – and my list of the Best Black Friday Sony deals – and thought that was as good as it was going to get.

How wrong I was. Even if the Harvey Norman option is a bust, you can get the Olive Grey variant for a superb price of £269 on Amazon. They’re worth every penny, but if you can get them for under £200, you can crown yourself a Black Friday deals winner.