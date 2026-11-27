Deals on the MacBook Neo have been few and far between this Black Friday, but we've found a couple that should whet your appetite

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When Apple launched the MacBook Neo earlier this year it felt like a watershed moment for the laptop industry. It was Apple’s cheapest ever laptop at £599 and it came at a time when other manufacturers were raising prices, not dropping them.

Since then, though, Apple has hiked prices, too, and the Neo has lost some of its initial sheen. Black Friday has seen some minor price drops at various retailers, of course, but none get as close as Laptops Direct, to the original price of £599.

What are the MacBook Neo deals?

This Black Friday price of £650 is £50 more expensive than the launch price, but it does get you £50 off the new price of £700, which is something at least.

It’s at Laptop Direct, so stocks will be limited and we’ve already seen the price jump from £609 to £650 today. If you want to save money, then, you’ll need to be quick, and order right away.

Also bear in mind that this price is on the basic model, which only has 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. This model also lacks the Touch ID sensor that the more expensive 512GB model has. That model is also on offer at Laptops Direct at an even tastier disount with £80 off at £720 for the citrus colourway.

Why the MacBook Neo?

First and foremost, you won’t get a proper MacBook for less than the Neo. Even the Mac mini is more expensive these days. And although it’s only powered by an Apple iPhone 18 Pro chip backed by 8GB of RAM, we found it to be perfectly responsive for most day to day tasks.

The 500-nit 13in IPS display and 1.2kg aluminium chassis are the highlights of this particular laptop, however, and elevate the Neo from the usual crowd of plastic-build Windows machines. We’re also huge fans of the citrus colourway featured in the 512GB deal above; it looks lovely, and very different to most laptops.

The battery life isn’t the best we’ve seen. It lasted just shy of 12 hours in our local video playback test, but it should keep you going for most of a working day before needing to be topped up.

If you want to read more, including benchmarks and display test results, check out our full review of the Apple MacBook Neo here. Trust us, though: you won’t, however, find a better deal than this anywhere.