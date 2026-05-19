Microsoft’s next-gen Surface Laptops are out and hoo boy they are expensive

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Microsoft made big waves when it first shoehorned Snapdragon processors into its consumer-grade Surface Pro and Laptop models in 2024, and has continued to do so ever since.

It was certainly a shock back then, but it seems Microsoft isn’t willing to abandon Intel just yet; it has just pulled the wraps off its latest business machines, all of which are powered by Intel Core Ultra Series 3 CPUs.

Microsoft is bringing three new laptops to market in its latest Surface for Business range:

Surface Laptop 13-inch for Business

This is an Intel version of the Snapdragon X-based Surface Laptop 13in the company launched at the end of 2025 – the most basic laptop in the Surface family. The Business model uses the same compact chassis as that machine, and the same 500 nit 1,920 x 1,280 3:2 aspect ratio touch display.

However, inside it has an Intel Core Ultra 5 325 CPU on board, instead of the Snapdragon 8 Plus chip favoured by its consumer counterpart. Prices start at £1,349 for the model with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and rise to £1,449 for the one with a larger 512GB SSD. That’s quite the price hike over the £949 consumer model, and an indication that not even Microsoft is immune to the price rises being seen across the IT industry this year.

Microsoft Surface Laptop for Business (13.8in and 15in)

The next models up the range are the 13.8in and 15in business machines, available in either platinum or black colourways. These also employ CPUs from Intel’s latest Core Ultra Series 3 range, but instead of being limited to the most basic CPUs, these will be available with either the Core Ultra 5 335, the Core Ultra X7 366H or the Core Ultra X7 368H, with the latter two featuring the latest integrated Intel Arc graphics.

In more interesting news, they will be the first Surface machines to be offered with an optional built-in privacy display. This should work in a similar way to the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, with users able to turn the feature on and off with just a tap of the F1 key.

But the new models come at a price, and if you thought the 13in Surface Laptop for Business was expensive, you’ve seen nothing yet. The most basic 13.8in model with the lowly Core Ultra 5 335, 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD is priced from £1,829.

If you want the extra oomph of the Intel Core Ultra X7 CPU and its Intel Arc GPU, meanwhile, you’re going to have to purchase the 15in model with 32GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, but the base price for that is a frankly ludicrous £3,179. At those sorts of prices, I’m not sure even the most well-heeled of businesses is going to be tempted.

For context, the previous Snapdragon-based consumer equivalent of the Surface Laptop 15in is currently £1,849 at Amazon.

Microsoft Surface Pro for Business 13in

The final model is the Surface Pro 13in, Microsoft’s 2-in-1 hybrid laptop with detachable keyboard, 13in 1,880 x 1,920 120Hz PixelSense touchscreen and Surface Pen compatibility. With prices starting at a whopping £1,849, though, it seems it’s just as pricey as the standard laptop models, if not more so.

That price gets you the tablet only (yep, the keyboard and stylus cost extra), with an Intel Core Ultra 5 335 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. With the – let’s face it, essential – keyboard case, the price for this rather basic-looking specification rises to an astonishing £1,969 or £2,109 if you want the keyboard and stylus bundle.

If, by any chance your business is tempted to splash out on the new machines, none of which look to be particularly interesting from a design point of view – they’re all essentially just warmed-over variants of previous laptops, but at vastly inflated prices – then they’re available now over at the Microsoft Surface website: