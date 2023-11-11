This Sky Glass deal is a Black Friday BARGAIN
Many mind-blowing Black Friday deals are already here and Sky has a dazzling discount for home entertainment fans who want to supersize their setup.
You shouldn’t miss this incredible offer on the brilliant 4K 43in Sky Glass TV, now available with Sky TV and Netflix for just £33/mth on an 18-month contract, with £10 upfront costs.
In our Sky Glass review, we gave it four stars and an Expert Reviews Recommended award, noting its “innovative approach to television technology”.
The stylish all-in-one system integrates Sky directly into the TV, meaning there’s no need for external boxes or satellite dishes. The jaw-dropping 4K 43in display also means that everything from blockbuster movies to wildlife documentaries are rendered in stunning detail and vivid colour.
The Sky Glass TV is as smart as it is sleek, with voice control that even understands normal speech. It’s a system designed for the future, with multiple HDMI ports ready to connect games consoles and other devices, ensuring it’s as much a hub for gaming as it is for television and film.
Paying only £33/mth for Sky TV and Netflix is unbeatable value – even before you add the Sky Glass TV to the equation! With Sky’s expansive catalogue of live and on-demand shows, including sports, movies and exclusive series, paired with Netflix’s extensive library of films and documentaries, the entertainment options are endless.
This unmissable Black Friday deal is a no-brainer for entertainment fans – so why not snag yourself a 4K 43in Sky Glass TV with Sky TV and Netflix for just £33/mth on an 18-month contract? You’d better be quick – there may never be a repeat of this incredible offer.