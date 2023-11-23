Apple AirPods get RARE Black Friday price cut
The five-star Apple AirPods Pro 2 headphones, complete with a charging case, are now just £199 on Amazon for Black Friday
A decent Black Friday deal has just been released for the Apple AirPods Pro 2; you can save a tidy £30 on Apple’s 2nd generation AirPods, money which you can spend on something else you really want. You can pick these wireless earphones up for just under £200 (£199), where they’re usually listed at £229.
Awarded five stars and a Best Buy award in our Apple AirPods Pro 2 review, which is the highest praise we can give it. With impeccable integration with iOS and iPadOS devices, these earbuds offer extremely effective active noise cancellation (ANC) and all-day comfort. The physical design retains the familiar aesthetic with short stems and an oval-shaped body, while improvements like repositioned microphone ports enhance noise cancellation and voice pickup.
The introduction of the H2 chipset marks a significant upgrade, offering “2x” better noise cancellation and adaptive transparency. These earbuds provide up to six hours of listening time with ANC, extendable to 30 hours with the charging case. Notably, the case supports wireless charging and includes new features like a speaker and a lanyard loop.
Comfort is a key aspect of the AirPods Pro 2, evident from their IPX4 rating, making them resistant to rain and sweat. The acoustic equalisation vent, a feature from the first AirPods Pro, is also present, ensuring comfort during prolonged use.
Innovative features like wear detection, touch-sensitive controls and Adaptive Transparency mode, which turns the AirPods into smart earplugs in noisy environments, add to your listening experience. The effectiveness of their ANC is particularly noteworthy, effectively dampening a wide range of sounds.
While they may not match the best audiophile earbuds in sound quality, the AirPods Pro 2 excel in providing a balanced and spacious soundstage, suitable for various audio needs. The microphone quality is sufficient for clear voice transmission, ideal for calls and virtual meetings.
This Black Friday, the Apple AirPods Pro 2, with their top-notch noise cancellation and comfortable fit and versatile features, are a fantastic choice for iPhone users. This Black Friday deal at £199 is definitely worth taking advantage of, just make sure you get in quick because the Black Friday deal period will soon be over.