I’m a headphones expert and here’s my guide to finding the best deals in the Amazon spring sale

Amazon’s spring deals event has arrived and, as the resident audio expert, I'm on hand to help you find the best headphones deals available
Picking the right pair of headphones is tricky at the best of times but it’s even harder when there’s an Amazon deals event on.
For starters, you’ve got to decide which type of headphones you want from a selection that includes wireless earbuds, over-ear headphones, bone-conduction headphones and open-fit headphones.
Secondly, you’ve got to work out which offers to take seriously. Events like Amazon’s Spring Deal Days are great for saving money if you know what’s what, but you shouldn’t blindly take stated price reductions at face value. Amazon uses RRP as its benchmark for deals, but many products are available for less than their recommended retail price throughout the year.
Fortunately, I’m here to help you navigate the bewildering world of headphones deals during Amazon’s latest sale, which runs until Monday 25 March. I’ve tested countless pairs of headphones and covered enough Black Fridays and Amazon sales to know a cracking deal from an absolute stinker.
Below, you’ll find a guide detailing the key things to consider when shopping for headphones during Amazon’s Spring Sale, along with what I deem to be the best headphones deals currently available.
Headphones deals buying guide: Things to consider
I’ve spoken to numerous friends, colleagues and acquaintances about what they look for when shopping for headphones and people’s priorities vary considerably.
But based on almost five years of experience testing and writing about headphones, these are the key things I think are most important to consider before splashing out.
Style
- Wireless earbuds: compact, lightweight and a great choice for general use
- Over-ear headphones: more powerful sound and excellent sound isolation
- On-ear headphones: a versatile middle ground
- Bone-conduction and open-fit: unmatched environment awareness
Wired or wireless?
I recommend wireless headphones for most people as they’re supremely convenient and remove the hassle of hooking up to your source device with a cable. That said, it’s nice to have an analogue connection option – Bluetooth headphones with a 3.5mm input offer the best of both worlds.
Comfort
I always note how comfortable I find a pair of headphones when reviewing them but this is very subjective. If searching for wireless earbuds, look for options with plenty of eartip sizes to help you achieve a stable and secure fit. For on- and over-ear headphones, keep an eye on the amount of padding on the headband and earcups.
Sound quality
Driver type, driver size and Bluetooth codec compatibility (look for aptX Adaptive or LDAC if you want high-resolution audio) all play a part in sonic reproduction. I dedicate a significant proportion of my headphones reviews to discussing how products sound in the three key areas of the audible frequency spectrum: lows (bass), mids (vocals), and highs (treble).
If you listen to a lot of one specific type of music, you will want to pick headphones that are well-equipped to handle it most effectively. For example, if hip-hop is your genre of choice, you’ll want headphones that have a punchy bass response but also articulate vocals cleanly.
Noise cancellation
If you regularly use your headphones outside of the house or want to be able to distance yourself from the world at a moment’s notice, noise-cancelling headphones are a no-brainer. To discover more about ANC and how it works read this dedicated article on it.
Other features and functionality
This list is by no means exhaustive but here are some of the other areas that affect how positively I review a pair of headphones:
- In-app EQ settings
- Control buttons or touch controls
- Battery life
- Waterproofing (at least IPX4-rated)
- Microphone quality
The best headphones deals in Amazon’s spring sale
1. Sony WF-C700N (average £92; now £69)
While I didn’t write the Sony WF-C700N review, I’m very familiar with Sony’s true wireless earbuds lineup and feel they offer an incredible balance between price and performance.
They’ve only been cheaper than this once before and £69 is a small price to pay for five-star headphones that won Value Headphones of the Year at our annual Technology Awards in 2023. If you’re after effective noise cancellation, great sound and a comfortable fit, look no further. Those seeking epic battery life and high-resolution audio should look elsewhere, however.
2. Anker Soundcore Life Q30 (average £66; now £49)
I’ve lost count of the number of people who have bought these headphones on my recommendation. They offer brilliant noise cancellation for the money, have excellent battery life and are highly customisable via the Soundcore companion app. These are all reasons that led me to award them a five-star rating and a Recommended badge in my Soundcore Life Q30 review.
They’re regularly on offer, but £49 is the joint-cheapest I’ve ever seen them and an absolute steal given their considerable talents. Just be aware that you’ll likely want to dial low frequencies back a bit using the companion app as the default sound profile is overly bassy.
3. Shokz OpenRun Pro (were £160; now £120)
What’s not to like about a £40 saving on best-in-class headphones? Shokz is the market leader when it comes to bone-conduction options and this pair received five stars and a Best Buy award in my Shokz OpenRun Pro review.
They sound better than any other bone-conduction headphones I’ve tested, leak less sound than the competition and have impressive battery life, too. I’m not a fan of the proprietary charging cable, and you’ll find better water resistance elsewhere in the Shokz range, but this price is the lowest I’ve seen since Black Friday and the OpenRun Pro are worth every penny. Assuming you’re looking for headphones that leave your ear canals free, that is.
Amazon spring sale: Where to find more information about headphones and other great deals
Expert Reviews has an extensive selection of pages geared towards helping you find a pair of headphones that’s perfect for your needs. See below for a list of our style-specific roundups:
