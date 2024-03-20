I’m a headphones expert and here’s my guide to finding the best deals in the Amazon spring sale

Headphones deals buying guide: Things to consider

I’ve spoken to numerous friends, colleagues and acquaintances about what they look for when shopping for headphones and people’s priorities vary considerably.

But based on almost five years of experience testing and writing about headphones, these are the key things I think are most important to consider before splashing out.

Style

Wireless earbuds: compact, lightweight and a great choice for general use

Over-ear headphones: more powerful sound and excellent sound isolation

On-ear headphones: a versatile middle ground

Bone-conduction and open-fit: unmatched environment awareness

Wired or wireless?

I recommend wireless headphones for most people as they’re supremely convenient and remove the hassle of hooking up to your source device with a cable. That said, it’s nice to have an analogue connection option – Bluetooth headphones with a 3.5mm input offer the best of both worlds.

Comfort

I always note how comfortable I find a pair of headphones when reviewing them but this is very subjective. If searching for wireless earbuds, look for options with plenty of eartip sizes to help you achieve a stable and secure fit. For on- and over-ear headphones, keep an eye on the amount of padding on the headband and earcups.

Sound quality

Driver type, driver size and Bluetooth codec compatibility (look for aptX Adaptive or LDAC if you want high-resolution audio) all play a part in sonic reproduction. I dedicate a significant proportion of my headphones reviews to discussing how products sound in the three key areas of the audible frequency spectrum: lows (bass), mids (vocals), and highs (treble).

If you listen to a lot of one specific type of music, you will want to pick headphones that are well-equipped to handle it most effectively. For example, if hip-hop is your genre of choice, you’ll want headphones that have a punchy bass response but also articulate vocals cleanly.

Noise cancellation

If you regularly use your headphones outside of the house or want to be able to distance yourself from the world at a moment’s notice, noise-cancelling headphones are a no-brainer. To discover more about ANC and how it works read this dedicated article on it.

Other features and functionality

This list is by no means exhaustive but here are some of the other areas that affect how positively I review a pair of headphones: