We don't advise panicking, but if you're following the UK government's Be Ready guidance, at least do it at a discount over Black Friday

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I’m a relatively happy-go-lucky kind of guy; que sera, sera and all that. But the launch of the government’s Be Ready campaign had me a little shook. Was I in a position to hunker down in the event of a natural disaster or national emergency? What precautions could I reasonably and affordably take without becoming overwhelmed by the existential dread of the end of the world as we know it?

I’m being dramatic, of course, but it’s not every day that those in power tell people to “Be ready” for disruption to crucial infrastructure in all manner of terrifying circumstances. I haven’t gone overboard stockpiling, and I still enjoy my day-to-day life, but as a volunteer Scout leader, I take the mantra “Be Prepared” seriously, so I keep some provisions ready should things go dark.

If you’ve considered putting together a go-bag or picking up a few essential items on the National Resilience Checklist, Black Friday is a great time to do so. Millions of products are on offer, meaning you can save yourself some money, which is incidentally one of the items on the checklist.

Disclaimer: unlike our usual roundups, this one features many products we’ve not tested. Instead, we’ve selected products with decent Black Friday discounts that other reviewers have praised. If you’re after our favourite offers in our bread-and-butter categories, head to our Black Friday deals hub, where you’ll find discounts on everything from smartphones and laptops to TVs, mattresses and more.

Let’s not delay: here’s my semi-serious guide to Black Friday deals on Be Ready essentials.

Be Ready essentials: Power and communications

1. Amazon Basics AA and AAA batteries

Black Friday price: £11.17 | Check price at Amazon

£11.17 | 180-day average price on Amazon: £13.15

You’ll need batteries to power devices like the Philips radio further down this page: 24 AA and 24 AAA at roughly 25p apiece should do the job nicely.

2. Anker Power Bank (25,000mAH/165W)

Black Friday price: £65 | View deal at Amazon

£65 | View deal at Amazon 180-day average price on Amazon: £77

This power bank is one of our favourites: it has an epic 25,000mAh capacity, charges very quickly (165W), and has two built-in, retractable USB-C cables, a USB-C port and a USB-A port.

3. Philips TAR3500

Price: £49 | Check price at Amazon

With four charging options (battery, hand crank, USB-C and solar), an SOS siren, AM/FM radio, IP55 dust and water resistance, and an integrated torch, this do-it-all gizmo is £50 well spent.

4. DIVCHI Tea Light Candles (x 50)

Black Friday price: £6.19 | View deal at Amazon

£6.19 | View deal at Amazon 180-day average price on Amazon: £7.20

If your radio-cum-torch is out of juice, or you want to set a romantic mood while the world around you burns, this discounted box of tea lights is just the job.

Be Ready essentials: Nourishment and nutrition

5. AQUA Carpatica 1.5l x 6

Black Friday Price: £6.50 | View deal at Amazon

£6.50 | View deal at Amazon 180-day average price on Amazon: £8.38

The government recommends 9l per person for a three-day stint. This six-pack gives you just that, and the water is said to be “virtually nitrate-free, low in Sodium, naturally alkaline, and packed with natural electrolytes.” I take that with a pinch of NaCl, but this H 2 0 will keep you hydrated nonetheless.

6. CleanPill by Orache Water Purification Tablets (x 48)

Black Friday price: £12.71 | View deal at Amazon

£12.71 | View deal at Amazon 180-day average price on Amazon: £14.71

Once you’re out of Aqua Carpatica, you’ll need a way to turn potentially hazardous water into clean water to keep you going. One tablet can purify 200l of water, so 48 tablets will last you ages… if you survive until you’re about to run out, you’ve probably got bigger things to worry about.

7. Heinz Baked Beans (x 12)

Black Friday price: £7.64 | View deal at Amazon

£7.64 | View deal at Amazon 180-day average price on Amazon: £9.20

Beans, beans, good for your heart. Buying a 12-pack is buying smart. Although they won’t make it onto a Michelin-star menu, they offer a decent amount of fibre and protein per tin and are low in fat. The cans have ring pulls too, meaning you can open them without a can opener.

Be Ready essentials: Health and sanitation

8. Safety First Aid 11-20 Persons First Aid Kit

Black Friday price: £13 | View deal at Amazon

£13 | View deal at Amazon 180-day average price on Amazon: £16.81

Everyone should have a decent first aid kit at home. This is by no means the most comprehensive, but it is portable and stocked with enough bandages, dressings and plasters for 11 to 20 people. You’ll be a popular neighbour with this around, assuming your neighbours aren’t asking for a bandage because they’ve been bitten by something vaguely undead-looking.

9. Clinell Antimicrobial Hand Wipes

Black Friday price: £7 | View deal at Amazon

£7 | 180-day average price on Amazon: £8.45

While washing your hands is always best practice (something a few colleagues in our office seem to forget), antimicrobial wipes are the one when you’re out of running water and soap.