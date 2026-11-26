Cost of living crisis be damned - you can still bag a Black Friday bargain for under £100. Let us help you with the hunt

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Black Friday doesn’t have to be expensive. It’s easy to pull the trigger on a new TV or mattress just because it’s a bit cheaper, but if you’re feeling the pinch this November, don’t feel pressured into paying more than you can afford.

I’m not promising mattresses or TVs for under £100, but there are plenty of deals out there on essential tech and home appliances that can be had for relatively little. Expert Reviews’ job during Black Friday is just to help you find them.

So let’s not delay – here’s my pick of the top ten Black Friday deals under £100.

Why trust us? Because we use specialist tools and over a decade of expertise to ensure that the discounts we recommend are genuinely good. And by good, we mean either a) better than the six-month average OR b) better than ever. If a discount doesn’t meet these criteria, we won’t recommend it – and we may actively warn you against it.

The best Black Friday deals under £100

1. Anker Power Bank (A1695)

Price: Avg £78, now £65

approved deal

Let’s start simple. Power banks are in high demand at the moment, and while there are slightly cheaper models on offer – such as the excellent, pint-sized CUKTECH 10 Mini, which is jus £20 if you’re on a proper budget – this Anker Power Bank is my pick. It’s well under £100 and has a 25,000mAh capacity, with grunt enough to refuel a MacBook to 31% in around 20 mins.

2. VOXI (SIM-only)

Deal: Triple data (£12/mth for 75GB)

approved deal

VOXI picked up a couple of wins at this year’s Expert Reviews Mobile Network Awards, including Best for Perks and Best for Social Media. Predictable, given that all of its plans give you unlimited data for social media! In any event, £12/mth for 75GB of data is bonkers.

3. Blink Mini 2k+ (two cameras)

Price: Avg £62, now £22

approved deal

Home security can be seriously expensive stuff, which is why I’d suggest the humble Blink Mini 2k+. More specifically, this phenomenal two-camera Amazon bundle, which is a measly £22. The 2k+ is a great indoor and outdoor home security camera with weatherproofing and 4x zoom.

4.Suri 2.0 Pro

Price: Was £109, now £84

approved deal

Our favourite electric toothbrush also happens to be one of the cheapest models on offer today. The unrivalled Suri 2.0 Pro earned top marks from us thanks to its enormous battery life (35 days, in our tests) and eco-friendly credentials. Forget the £600 Oral-B or Sonicare models, you won’t miss ’em.

5. CMF Buds 2

Price: Avg £35, now £29

approved deal

At £35, the CMF Buds 2 were already the best budget wireless earbuds under £50 to buy, per our Deputy Editor Andy White. At £29, it’s basically impossible to ignore them, especially since they somehow manage to pack in active noise cancellation.

6. Sony WH-CH730N

Price: Avg £96, now £76

approved deal

Prefer over-ear headphones to wireless earbuds? Andy thrust this deal at me – a £20 saving on the Five Star Recommended Sony WH-CH730N. We named them our favourite over-ear headphones under £100 in our full review – fancy that.

7. Instant Pot Vortex 5L

Price: Avg £82, now £40

Full disclosure: this extraordinarily cheap air fryer is sibling to the dual-drawer model we reviewed. BUT on the assumption it’s even half as good as the Instant Pot Vortex we tested, it’s safe to say you’re getting exceptional bang for your buck.

8. EZVIZ EP8 Ultra

Price: Avg £119, now £95

approved deal

It might seem a little odd to spend £95 on a video doorbell and only £30 on headphones, but a video doorbell is a quietly essential bit of kit. The EZVIZ wins by offering a simply extraordinary feature set for the money, including a built-in display for video-calling guests.

9. Nespresso Vertuo Pop

Price: Was £94, now £49

Nespresso pod machines are the best way to enjoy decent coffee on a budget, and the Vertuo Pop is the best example I’ve spotted this Black Friday. Grab the machine for a measly £49.

10. GP AA batteries (80 pack)

Price: Avg £33, now £23

Let’s finish on a boring essential – batteries. These come approved by our Head of Reviews Jonathan Bray, which is about the best accolade such a simple item could possibly achieve.

Maybe ten was a bit ambitious, eh.