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Yesterday evening I wrote a story about the Sony WH-10000XM6 being sold by little-known retailer Harvey Norman for the ridiculous price of £199.

That was £69 cheaper than anywhere else at the time, and the lowest-ever price on our favourite over-ear headphones. I had my doubts; the price was that much lower than anywhere else, and the delivery status said “Delivery Soon”. Collection was available from a few stores (in Birmingham and Northern Ireland) – a bit far for me to pop in from London.

Today, the black model, which was the one going for £199, is not available, and the price of the white variant is £299, so I can only guess the site shifted the stock it had or wrongly listed the price as that of the Sony WH-1000XM5, which are going for £199 this Black Friday.

If you didn’t get lucky with Harvey Norman (that sounds like it could be a 2000s gross-out comedy), you can still grab the WH-1000XM6 in black for a fantastic Black Friday price of £250 at Amazon.

That’s an all-time low (if you disregard yesterday’s seemingly erroneous £199) on an all-time great pair of headphones. You can read more about what makes them so incredible in Jon Bray’s Sony WH-1000XM6 review, but here are the key takeaways:

Super-effective and intelligent ANC

Brilliant sound quality

Incredible comfort levels

Amazon’s offer on the WH-1000XM6 is one of several banging Sony Black Friday deals. Other big-name audio manufacturers, including Bose and Sonos, also have Black Friday sales, and our Black Friday deals hub features discounts on products across a huge range of categories.