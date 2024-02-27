Get a DAZZLING Hisense washing machine deal from AO

In the words of our reviewers, the machine is, “a great all-rounder”. It runs quietly and is easy to use, its drum capacity is an impressive 9kg, it spins at a good 1400rpm and has 15 different wash programmes for the best washing results. The highlights are, the 15-minute quick wash and steam programmes, which kill bacteria and minimise odours, so your clothes come out smelling fresh, sparkling clean and super hygienic.

All in all, if you’re in the market for a new washing machine, the Hisense WFQA9014EVJM is a great option that’s perfectly capable of meeting the needs of large households, families with young children and even allergy sufferers. Even though it has always been great value for money, with a further £50 knocked off its price tag, there’s simply no excuse to let a washing machine deal like this pass you by.