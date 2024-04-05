Getting enough sleep is vital for your physical, mental and emotional health. The NHS recommends at least seven hours’ sleep per night for adults, but different people need different amounts at different stages in their lives. So how much sleep do you need?

Our Expert Reviews Sleep Survey suggests that we need – or at least want – more slumber than we’re getting. Most respondents (77%) said they would sleep more if they could. Nearly half (45%) said they get less than seven hours, and one in 100 admitted to getting by on less than three hours per night.

It seems that we’re suffering a widespread sleep shortage brought on by work pressure, life stress and smartphones. While it’s true that different amounts of sleep suit different people, the majority of adults could do with improving the quality and quantity of their sleep.

We’re here to help. In this article, we’ll explore how much sleep you need at different stages of your life, and discover why too little sleep can do so much harm. Then we’ll offer tips for getting better shut-eye.

How much sleep do we need at different ages?

More than a century ago, factory tycoon Henry Ford advocated splitting the day into three chunks of eight hours for work, home and sleep. The eight-hour sleep rule caught on, and many of us aim to get exactly that much shut-eye each night.