Best newborn dummy 2022: The best soothers for breastfed and bottle-fed babies

Finding a dummy that your newborn takes to easily can be a real lifesaver for tired parents. Though suckling is an innate action for newborns, choosing the best soother can be a difficult task as not all babies connect with all types of dummies. Whether you’re a first-time parent or not, it can be tough choosing the right one; what worked for your first child might not work with the second.

Thankfully, dummies (or pacifiers, if you're Stateside) come in all shapes and sizes. Better yet, even the best newborn dummies are rather inexpensive, making that all-important trial-and-error phase in the first few days and weeks feasible. Parents can help their babies adapt to a dummy by encouraging them to use it regularly and making it a part of their daily sleep routine. This will help keep a baby familiar with their dummy and, in turn, happy as they get used to using this new foreign object.

So which is best? From newborn dummies made from natural rubber and options with soft silicone teats, we’ve rounded up some of the best options below for you to choose from. We’ve also provided a short guide about what to look out for when shopping for the best dummy for your newborn or impending arrival.

Best newborn dummy: At a glance

How to choose the best newborn dummy for your baby

Some newborn dummy designs cater specifically for babies in their first six weeks, while others extend to six months and even 36 months old. These extended-use dummies can help see your baby from the newborn stage all the way until they cut their first tooth and can help relieve sore, teething gums too. Typically, Size 1 dummies are designed for babies from birth until six months old.

If a baby is exclusively breastfed, a dummy can seem completely alien to them. However, there are plenty of dummies designed with a natural softness to make soothing just that little bit more comfortable and familiar. Using a more breast-like dummy also means breastfed babies are less likely to suffer from ‘nipple confusion’ and can learn to switch between dummy and nipple with ease.

Is a dummy safe for a newborn baby?

Research conducted by the Lullaby Trust shows that using a dummy when putting a baby down to sleep, while following all other safe sleep advice, can reduce the risk of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS), although it doesn’t specify exactly what it is about a dummy that helps reduce this risk. However, if the dummy is in any way damaged, ripped or split, you must discard it immediately as it can be a choking hazard and extremely dangerous.

Can I use a dummy if I’m breastfeeding?

Yes. A newborn dummy should be used once breastfeeding is established, which is around the four-week mark, though some parents find success introducing it earlier. This time frame differs for each person, but introducing a dummy after a few weeks should not affect how a baby breastfeeds.

For any other breastfeeding concerns, consult your midwife, health visitor or one of the UK’s helplines, such as the National Breastfeeding Helpline or La Leche League.

Will using a dummy affect my baby’s teeth and mouth shape?

According to the British Dental Association, you should try to wean your baby off a dummy by the time they are one year old, to reduce the risk of crossbite, overbite or open bite malocclusions. As perfect as this scenario sounds, weaning your little one off anything is hard work. The great news is that there are plenty of orthodontic dummies out there that adapt to your baby's mouth shape as it grows and keep your little one comfortable a little while longer until they’re ready to say goodbye to their dummy. An orthodontic dummy is flatter than a regular one and encourages a baby to suck in the same way as they would when breastfeeding.

How do I sterilise a newborn dummy?

It’s best to check the manufacturer’s instructions for each product to be certain, but the three most common ways to sterilise a newborn’s dummy are (a) to boil it in water, (b) pop it in the microwave in a steriliser bag (some dummies have their own microwavable containers that serve as sterilising containers), or (c) use a classic baby bottle steriliser. Each of these methods take only around 5-10 minutes and require the dummy to be washed first with a baby-safe soap.

How often should I clean a newborn dummy?

Before using a brand new dummy for the first time, it should be boiled in hot water. After this and for the first six months, a newborn dummy should be sterilised every day, or whenever it is dropped on the floor, sofa or a less-than-sanitary surface. It is even recommended that you sterilise the dummies of babies under a month old before every use. By the time most babies reach six months old (after putting almost everything in sight in their mouths), they will have met with many pathogens. At this point, it’s fine to just wash their dummy with soap and water.

The best newborn dummy you can buy in 2022

1. MAM Night Soothers: The best newborn dummy for bedtime

Price: From £2 | Buy now from Amazon



Instead of fishing around the cot blindly trying to find a dummy at night, the glow-in-the-dark design of this dummy from MAM helps you locate it easily, without having to use the light on your smartphone and risk waking the baby up. This feature also helps babies find the dummy if they’re searching for it. The pack of two comes with a handy travel case, which also makes for easy sterilising: simply pop 25ml of water at the bottom of the case and put it in the microwave for three minutes.

This is a well-made dummy that doesn’t lose its shape even after a good few months of use. Made from silicone, it can be used for babies up to six months old and has an orthodontic shape to help maintain healthy mouth and teeth development. Parents have praised the MAM night soother for being popular with bottle fed and breastfed babies alike, and you can also combine it with MAM bottles to give babies a familiar soothing experience and ease them during their fussy stages.

Key details – Teat: Silicone; Age: 0-6 months; Travel case: Included; BPA free: Yes; Other details: Pack of two; glow-in-the-dark design

2. Nanobebe Flexy Soother: The best newborn dummy for breastfed babies

Price: £6 | Buy now from Amazon



This flexible dummy has a super breast-like softness and doesn’t leave a mark around your baby’s face. Thanks to its contoured, ergonomic design, it helps soothe breastfed babies, putting them at ease in a naturally comforting way. The Flexy Soother bends to form around your baby’s face, helping them latch on, and it also stays in place as the baby moves or changes position during sleep.

Designed for the first three months of a little one’s life, these dummies are widely used with premature babies as they have a softer teat in comparison to the brand’s 3+ month Flexy Soother, which is better suited to a baby’s oral development as they get a bit bigger. We really love that you can put your finger in the opening (from the outside of the dummy) to help pop it in and out gently as required.

Key details – Teat: Silicone; Age: 0-3 months; Travel case: Not included; BPA free: Yes; Other details: Pack of two; dishwasher safe

3. Bibs Colour Soother Size 1: The best newborn dummy made from natural rubber

Price: £9 | Buy now from Amazon



The cherry-shaped design of a dummy is known to help support breastfed babies during their first months of life and this is true of the Bibs Colour Soother (Size 1). The cherry-shaped teat, made from natural rubber, is also handy as it helps keep the dummy in a baby’s mouth, which is particularly beneficial in the early stages when a baby is just learning how to use a dummy.

Bibs, a Danish brand, has designed these beautiful matte-coloured dummies to imitate a mother’s breast. They’re lightweight, with a traditional ring on the front to attach dummy clips to so they don’t fall on the floor. They’re also available in a range of colours: perfect for pairing them with your baby’s cute outfits.

Key details – Teat: Rubber; Age: 0-6 months; Travel case: Included; BPA free: Yes; Other details: Pack of two, available in a range of different colours

4. Tommee Tippee Breast-Like Soother: The best value newborn dummy

Price: £5 | Buy now from Amazon



As a go-to brand for essential baby products, Tommee Tippee is a name known by many parents around the world. The brand’s newborn dummy is great value for money and it’s perfect when it comes to soothing your baby in a natural way.

As part of Tommee Tippee’s Closer to Nature range, these breast-like soothers are designed to support breastfed babies with their soft, flexible teats. We also love that the dummy has a ‘no wrong side up’ design, which comes in handy when helping a baby find their dummy at night.

As one of the smartest newborn dummies on the market, this product has an oval, orthodontic teat, with a curved shield that compresses easily, allowing air to flow more freely, thereby alleviating pressure on a baby’s gums and teeth. Plenty of parents have been amazed at how comfortable their babies seemed while using this dummy, and a valuable added feature is a slot for a clip to secure the dummy to a buggy or to the baby’s clothes.

Key details – Teat: Silicone and cotton; Age: 0-6 months; Travel case: Not included; BPA free: Yes; Other details: Day-style soother, reversible, oval, orthodontic design to assist airflow and reduce pressure on a baby’s gums or teeth

5. NUK MedicPro Genius: The best newborn dummy for premature babies

Price: £6 | Buy now from Amazon



Many parents have found their sanity thanks to this NUK dummy, which has worked wonders for their premature babies, soothing them during those extremely precious early days of life. In comparison to dummies that have larger teats, these NUK ones are a good fit for tiny baby mouths, which is why they are specifically targeted for 0-2 month old tots. This size of the teat also helps reduce gagging.

As a baby’s arrival date is unpredictable, the MedicPro dummy comes sterile and ready for instant use at the drop of a hat if a quick purchase is needed. If the baby gets on well with this dummy at the newborn stage, it’s also available for ages up to 36 months old. Many parents also liked that this dummy has an orthodontic shape and caused no change to their children’s teeth and mouth shape.

Key details – Teat: Silicone; Age: 0-2 months; Travel case: Included; BPA free: Yes; Other details: Pack of two, available in five colours, compatible with NUK dummy clips (available to purchase separately)

6. Chicco Physio Soft: The best all-silicone newborn dummy

Price: £12 | Buy now from Amazon



All a parent ever wants is for their baby to be as safe and comfortable as possible at all times, which is why this all-silicone dummy from the Chicco Physio range is ideal. This is a soft and flexible dummy, suitable for babies between 0-6 months old, that doesn't leave marks on your baby’s face no matter how hard they are sucking away at it.

When babies get a bit older and are more apt at removing a dummy themselves, the all-silicone design becomes like a bit of a toy and is great for teething: a baby can now hold the dummy and chew the teat or shield to soothe gums and teeth. The colour and shape of this dummy doesn’t change when it’s sterilised either, even after a few months of use. For added comfort, we love that this dummy’s shield has ventilation holes to aid baby’s comfort while in use.

Key details – Teat: Silicone; Age: 0-6 months; Travel case: Not included; BPA free: Yes; Other details: Pack of two, ergonomic shape, ventilation holes