Today’s best Black Friday deals LIVE
Stay up to date with the very best Black Friday deals this November, carefully chosen by our expert team
Retailers have already begun to announce their Black Friday discounts for November, meaning you’ve got even more time to scope out the best Black Friday deals. While it can seem completely overwhelming, with different websites offering different deals, bundles and discounts for the same products, we’re here to help.
Rather than posting every deal we find, our Black Friday roundup brings you all the best discounts, carefully selected by our team of experts. Whether you’re keeping an eye out for a rare Macbook deal, the best air fryer deals, a new phone or a sparkly 65in TV, you’ll find all the more worthwhile deals right here. Last year we saw incredible discounts on kitchen appliances, tech, home and beauty, with big names such as Ninja, Google and Samsung selling out fast.
Be sure to keep this tab open or bookmarked so you don’t miss out. We’ll be posting all the very best deals as we find them and we can’t guarantee they’ll stick around.
The best Black Friday deals – LIVE
[2023-11-08 10:24:58]
This robot vacuum deal is insanely cheap
If you’re happy to let the robots take over then the Ecovacs Deebot N10 is now just £259 for Black Friday. Even at its full price of £400 we were impressed with this robovacs performance, making this deal even sweeter. No only does it have seriously strong 4300Pa suction power, it can also mop your floors too.
[2023-11-08 09:41:02]
Nothing Phone (1) LOWEST-EVER price
If you hurry, you can pick up the Nothing Phone (1) for £279 for Black Friday – it’s lowest-ever price. This four-star recommended phone usually retails for £364 on average at Amazon, making this an unmissable deal.
[2023-11-08 09:29:09]
Just £60 for Amazon Echo Show – was £101
Right now, you can save a WHOPPING £41 on the Echo Show 8. With an average Amazon price of £101, this model is now down to its lowest-ever price for Black Friday. Make video calls, play music, watch your favourite TV shows and display photos.
We’ve already seen a HUGE number of discounts arrive from retailers such as Amazon, AO, Boots and more. We’ll be posting more of the best Black Friday deals all throughout the day but here is a roundup of some of our favourites so far:
- Ninja Speedi multi cooker – now £138, was £250
- Dyson V8 cordless vacuum – now £270, was £400
- Ninja Dual Drawer Air Fryer – now £169, was £219
- Dyson Corrale hair straighteners – now £200, was £400
- Apple watch Ultra – now £649, was £812