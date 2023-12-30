Best Boxing Day deals LIVE: Top tech savings in the post-Christmas sales
Live coverage of the best Boxing Day deals and offers to be had between Christmas and the new year
Christmas Day is done and dusted but, for many, the best Boxing Day deals are just as exciting as the big day. There are plenty of fantastic savings and sales to be had across a range of products, including headphones, air fryers and more.
We’ll be updating this live blog throughout the sales period to bring you the up-to-date scoop on the best deals and discounts available right now.
So, if you’re still hoping to find that perfect gift for yourself, or you’re looking to burn some Christmas cash, keep scrolling to find our favourite deals on offer in the Boxing Day sales.
The best Boxing Day deals LIVE
30 December | 16:35
These Sony headphones are a Boxing Day BARGAIN
With an average retail price of £230 on Amazon, the top-notch Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones are currently available for just £199 as part of the Boxing Day sale. This marks a significant £30 reduction in price and sets a new record for the lowest-ever price of these headphones. So, if you want a new pair of noise-cancelling over-ear headphones that are as brilliant sounding as they are stylish and trendy, these are an excellent choice to get now.
30 December | 15:59
New year, new FANTASTIC Coffee machine?
The L’OR Barista Sublime coffee pod machine is currently only £50 during the Boxing Day sale. That’s a delightful £28 saving compared to its usual price on Amazon. In our full review of the L’OR Barista Sublime, it received an Expert Reviews Best Buy award and was crowned as our Coffee Pod Machine of the Year in 2022.
30 December | 15:20
Save BIG in the Oodie Boxing Day sale
If you’re trying to keep warm this winter, a blanket hoodie is a safe bet. Oodies are some of the best you can buy and right now you can buy one for just £39, down from a recommended price of £89. That’s a whopping £40 discount you don’t want to miss.
30 December | 14:30
Stay up to date with the latest tech in 2024
If you’re a tech lover, or you just want to be more aware of what’s new in tech in 2024, then why not follow us on social media? We’ll be reviewing everything from laptops and phones to cookware and doorbells, as well as letting you know when unmissable deals drop. Click below to follow us on your favourite platform:
30 December | 14:10
A FANTASTIC discount on the Lumie Bodyclock
During the dark winter mornings, incorporating some light therapy can alleviate symptoms of seasonal depression. Lumie’s range of products holds medical approval, and the Bodyclock Glow 150 functions by simulating a natural sunset and sunrise, aiding in a restful sleep and natural awakening. Typically priced at approximately £100 on Amazon, it’s currently available for £86, offering a discounted rate for those seeking its benefits.
30 December | 12:53
Nab a FAB discount on the Fitbit Charge 5
A fitness tracker is another key piece of tech for a fitness fanatic, and this Boxing Day you can buy the Fitbit Charge 5 for £99. That’s a hefty £20 discount on the average Amazon price of £119. You’ll get capable fitness tracking, an informative app and a sleek thin design that looks stylish on the wrist.
30 December | 12:10
This smart home starter kit is RIDICULOUSLY good value
Fancy making some smart home improvements? Right now you can get a Blink Video Doorbell, Sync Module 2 hub, and Echo Pop smart speaker bundled together for just £55. These gadgets allow you to monitor deliveries, control your speakers and record doorbell video through an app on your phone, as well as using voice commands. Typically, this bundle retails for £84, which is still cheaper than buying each item individually. But with this £29 Boxing Day sale discount, the bundle is an absolute steal and perfect for smart home starters.
30 December | 11:33
This Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 deal is flippin’ great
Right now you can get a massive £300 discount on the Samsung Galaxy Z flip 5. Now available for £749, this Five Star Best Buy folding phone is incredibly good value, especially since it was only released in 2023. Make sure you tick the “Apply £300 voucher” box next to the orange voucher flag to get the low price though, or you risk paying full price.
30 December | 10:35
Don’t miss this RARE discount on the PS5
A popular choice among gaming fanatics, Sony’s PS5 console is currently on sale at Game. Originally priced at £480, it’s now available with a £30 discount, making it just £450 for a limited time. Given its frequent stock shortages at its regular price in recent months, this is a deal worth getting before it’s no longer available.
30 December | 10:20
This massage gun is a Boxing Day BARGAIN
If you’re planning on getting into fitness in the new year, then you might want to consider investing in a massage gun to help aid recovery and soothe sore muscles. Thankfully, this powerful massage gun from Homedics has been reduced to £179 in the Boxing Day sales. That’s a fantastic price drop of £48. This model comes with six interchangeable massage heads for targeting different areas of the body more effectively. That means it’s perfect for all types of exercise.
30 December | 09:59
Get a PHENOMENAL saving on the brand-new Pixel 8 Pro
During the Boxing Day sales, the top-tier Google Pixel 8 Pro is priced at £855, marked down from its usual average of £968. This exceptional smartphone boasts impressive AI camera features, extended battery life and a stunning design. Currently, it’s available at its most affordable rate ever on Amazon, and you can find out more information about this stunning phone in our full Google Pixel 8 Pro review.