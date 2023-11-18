Amazon’s Black Friday sale has STARTED – here are the best deals, picked by our experts
Black Friday Week is here, and nobody does it better than Amazon. Here's our roundup of Amazon's best early Black Friday 2023 deals
Ever wished every day could be a Friday? Your wish is granted! Amazon’s Black Friday sale now lasts a whole week and beyond, officially starting today, Friday 17 November, and continuing through Black Friday itself (24 November) and onto Cyber Monday. We’re here to reveal the best new Amazon Black Friday deals every step of the way.
The best Amazon Black Friday deals sell out in hours, but with so many on offer it can be hard to know where to find them. So we’ve found them for you. Not only do we highlight the biggest price cuts, but we check Amazon’s price history on every item, so you know it’s a true bargain rather than just some money off the RRP.
Read on for our pick of the best Amazon deals already live, all divided into categories to help you target the stuff you’re looking for. Bookmark this page and check back regularly for new deals and updates – and happy shopping!
Best Amazon deals: Quick links
Click the links below to jump to your favourite deal categories.
Google Pixel 7 (avg £520, now £373)
The Pixel 8 may be the newest Google phone in town, but the Pixel 7 is still one of the finest Android phones available. Our five-star Google Pixel 7 review also hailed its huge battery life improvement and all-round solid performance, and this phone’s photographic prowess deservedly makes headlines.
The Pixel 7 has now dropped to its lowest price ever: just £373, down from an average £520. Is this the best early Black Friday deal we’ve seen? Could be!
Samsung Galaxy A34 (avg £347, now £249)
Samsung’s Galaxy A34 is a stunner of a mid-range smartphone. With 8GB RAM, 256GB storage and 5,000mAh battery, it doesn’t pack the high-spec punch of its siblings, but it doesn’t share their whopping price tag either. And now, this excellent 5G phone drops from a launch price of £399 and average £347 to a mere £249.
Best of all, the deal price applies to any colour you choose, including Lime, Silver and Violet as well as swish, sober Graphite.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G (avg £284, now £209)
In the battle of the early Black Friday mid-range phone deals, this is the one that comes closest to beating the Samsung A34: just £209 for a smartphone that bagged a five star review and an Expert Reviews Best Buy award? Yes please!
Amazon has wiped £75 off its average price of the excellent Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G, which boasts a 120Hz OLED display, fast 67W charging and a lovely camera that includes a 2MP macro lens for ultra-close-ups.
- Nothing Phone (2) (was £627, now £549) – lowest price ever
- Google Pixel 7a + Pixel 30W charger bundle (avg £466, now £379)
- Google Pixel 6 Pro (avg £703, now £400) – lowest price ever
- Motorola Razr 40 (was £1,049, now £849) – lowest price ever
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G (was £284, now £209)
- Motorola Moto G53 5G (avg £169, now £140) – lowest price ever
Kindle Paperwhite 16GB (avg £136, now £115)
Amazon is chopping up its Kindle prices faster than you can light a match, with the superb Paperwhite, which grabbed the full five stars in our Kindle Paperwhite review, dropping from an average £136 to a BARGAIN £115.
Other Black Friday Kindle offers live now….
- The Kindle Scribe, whose average Amazon price of £306 is slashed to just £250 – its lowest price ever
- The waterproof Kindle Oasis, down from an average £210 to £175
- The brilliant no-nonsense Kindle 2022, down from £79 to £70
Ring Video Doorbell with Chime (avg £153, now £100)
Amazon has wiped more than £50 off the price of its Ring Video Plus with Chime, taking it from an average £153 to just £100.
Our four-star review of the Ring Video Doorbell Plus praised its wide view, easy installation and quick notifications. This value bundle adds a chime for free.
Blink Video Doorbell + Sync Module 2 (avg £72, now £50)
The Blink Video Doorbell crams in the features at a bargain price – even at its average Amazon price of £72. Recently priced as high as £90, the Blink now costs a bargain £50, and comes with a Sync Module 2 for storing your video clips.
The doorbell on its own currently costs £35, but the bundle with the Sync Module 2 is even better value. This is because it lets you store video clips locally so you don’t have to pay a subscription for online storage.
Asus Chromebook Plus CX34 (was £400, now £240)
The new ASUS Chromebook Plus has just seen a massive £160 wiped off its usual Amazon price of £400, taking it down to a ridiculous £240 – the best deal we’ve seen this Black Friday.
We’ve only just reviewed this machine, and gave it a solid four stars in our ASUS Chromebook Plus review. It comes with a sizeable 14in Full HD display and couples that with an Intel Core i3- 1215U CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD. That’s a stunning spec for the money.
M3 MacBook Pro 14in (was £1,699, now £1,550)
Amazon’s £149 price cut on the BRAND NEW silver edition of the M3 MacBook Pro 14.2in is the best early Black Friday discount you’ll see on the latest Apple machines – from Amazon or anywhere.
This £1,550 deal is for the 2023 MacBook M3 in silver, with 8‑core CPU, 10‑core GPU, 14.2in Liquid Retina XDR display, 8GB unified memory and 512GB SSD storage. The Space Grey and Space Black editions are also treated to a price cut, but not quite as big: they’re each £1,570.
Asus Vivobook 14 E410MA (was £220, now £160)
The Asus Vivobook 14 usually sells for around £200 on Amazon, so this early Black Friday price drop to £159 represents a solid reduction – and its lowest price ever.
It’s not the highest spec PC you’ll find, and the dainty pink won’t be to everyone’s taste, but it’s ideal for on-the-go use such as commuting and remote work. The 14in full HD laptop ships with an Intel Celeron N4020 chip and 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC, Windows 11 S mode and a year’s Microsoft 365 subscription.
Amazon Fire 4-Series 4K TV (was £550, now £150 for ballot winners)
Feeling lucky? The yellow button on Amazon’s page for this frankly insane TV deal says ‘Request invite’ instead of ‘Buy now’. Clicking it enters you into a ballot for the 55in Amazon Fire 4-Series TV, and gives you the chance to buy a 4K TV for by far the cheapest price we’ve ever seen.
You have to be in it to win it, and lose nothing if you’re not drawn from the ballot – and it’s safest to assume that it’ll close soon, possibly today. Get in there NOW!
LG OLED C3 42in (avg £1,200, now £899)
The wait is over: the perfect TV deal has arrived. The latest and greatest in LG’s C-series TV line-up, the C3 OLED offers brilliantly bright SDR and HDR performance, plus incredible contrast-ratios that achieve true, deep blacks that most other TVs cannot match.
Cheaper than we’ve ever seen it before ahead of Black Friday, a 42in LG C3 is now just £899, a big old chunk off its average Amazon price of £1,200.
Echo Dot 5th Gen (avg £44, now £22)
Echo Dot was a brilliant buy even at its launch price of £55, grabbing the full five stars and a Best Buy award in our Amazon Echo Dot review, but it’s now dropped to a ridiculous £22 to kick off Black Friday Week.
Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones (was £249, now £198)
Believe the hype: the Sony WH-1000XM4 are the new undisputed kings of noise-cancelling headphones.
Our five-star review called the the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones “near flawless” and hailed their combination of supreme comfort, expressive audio and smart noise cancelling. Cheap they ain’t, but they’ve just dropped to their lowest ever price of £198 in a special early Black Friday deal.
Sonos Move (was £399, now £295)
The first model of Sonos’ smart speaker integrates with Alexa and Google Assistant, offers robust proofing from being dropped or rained on, and delivers big, beautiful, beefy sound quality. Indeed, our Sonos Move review called it the best-sounding smart speaker available, and gave it it five stars and a Best Buy award.
One of our complaints was that the speaker was rather expensive at £399, but a corking early Black Friday deal has dealt with that: it’s now £100 off at £295, its lowest price ever.
GoPro Hero 9 (avg £293, now £199)
Amazon has cut the price of the GoPro Hero 9 to its lowest yet. Now priced at just £199, down from an average of £293, this deal on the award-winning action camera represents remarkable value – and the cheapest way to pick up a new dual-display GoPro right now.
Our GoPro Hero 9 review awarded the camera a perfect five stars and a Recommended award. The battery is 30% bigger than before, and we also liked the interchangeable lens feature that means you’re prepared for all sorts of filming conditions.
Xbox Series X + Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III (was £550, now £410)
This fantastic pre-Black Friday deal sees the Xbox Series X bundled with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III for just £410, a solid £140 off the usual price – an even better deal than buying the console on its own.
Our Xbox Series X review gave the console the full five stars and an Expert Reviews Best Buy award, citing its exceptional quality, blisteringly fast load times and new Quick Resume function for the best possible gaming experience.
Garmin Fenix 7S (avg £499, now £428)
Now you see it, now you don’t…. the superb Garmin Fenix 7 tumbled to its lowest price EVER this morning, finally sneaking below the £400 point. But all stocks were snapped up within minutes. Such is the way with Black Friday deals, even the super early ones. We’ll keep an eye on the page and let you know when it’s back.
Meanwhile, the more expensive Garmin Fenix 7S is also treated to a tasty pre-Black Friday deal, and it’s still available. The Fenix 7S carried a launch price of £600 and averages £500 on Amazon, but today you can snap it up for just £428 – its lowest ever.
Our five-star review of the Garmin Fenix 7 called it the best wearable money can buy, so we warmly recommend jumping on any variation you can get!
Garmin Epix (gen 2) (avg £635, now £549)
This is one of the best deals we’ve seen so far. The Garmin Epix (gen 2), which we called Garmin’s best all-round sports watch and lavished with five stars out of five in our Garmin Epix review, is now available for just £549. That’s £90 off its average price of £635 on Amazon – and down from a previous low of £600 at John Lewis.
Tower T17023 Air Fryer 2.2L (was £40, now £27)
If you’re still wondering whether it’s time to get an air fryer, this’ll help make your mind up. The Tower T17023 2.2L, already our favourite budget air fryer, has had its price slashed from an average £40 to just £27.
The T17023 is super compact, easy to use and provides solid performance relative to its price, making it a no-brainer to pick up this cheap. This the best home and kitchen deal of Amazon’s pre-Black Friday warm-up, so grab it before it sells out.
Ninja Speedi (avg £223, now £138)
Speedy by name, speedy by nature. The Ninja Speedi is a fast and versatile multi cooker that can deliver full meals with ease. With a retail price of £250 (and an average Amazon price of £207), it’s up there with the brand’s most expensive multi cookers.
Amazon cut the Speedi’s price below £200 briefly for Prime Day, but now it’s an absolute steal at just £138.
- Tassimo Bosch My Way 2 pod coffee machine (avg £85, now £58
- Sage the Bambino coffee machine (avg £288, now £229
- Lavazza A Modo Mio Jolie (avg £73, now £65)
- Tefal 2in1 Air Fryer and Grill (avg £77, now £49)
- Instant Pot Duo Crisp + Air Fryer 11-in-1 Multi-Cooker (avg £172, now £160)
- Morphy Richards Total Control Soup Maker (avg £108, now £96)
Apple iPad 10.9in 2022 (avg £486, now £449)
We still recommend the 2021 iPad for most people, but if you want the newer model, now is the best time to pick one up, as it’s just received a terrific Black Friday discount. Dropping from an average price of £486, the 10.9in iPad is now going for just £449 – the cheapest it has ever been.