Common washing machine problems (and what to do about them)

What is the black stuff inside my washing machine’s door seal?

The door seals and detergent drawers of washing machines make ideal breeding grounds for black mould, a group of dark-coloured mould species. These places are mild and moist, and they also tend to contain traces of soaps, from which black moulds can obtain nutrients.

Black mould has a variety of negative effects – some confirmed, others suspected – when it’s allowed to develop inside a washing machine. One thing we know for sure is that black mould can make your laundry smell musty. Worse still, the mould may cause allergic reactions and respiratory problems in some people. Certain black moulds are more harmful than others, so allowing mould to remain inside your machine is a bit of a lottery, to say the least.

There are a few steps you can take to limit the development of black mould in your washing machine:

Dry inside the door seal and the detergent drawer after a wash cycle. Leave the door and detergent drawer open after use Use a good dehumidifier in your kitchen or utility room, if the air is humid

Taking these measures from the moment you buy your washing machine will keep the appliance in hygienic condition for longer.

If black mould has already formed in the door seal or the detergent drawer, you’re facing a bit of an uphill struggle. However, you should be able to eradicate at least some of the mould using a purpose-made washing machine cleaner product, such as Nordicare Washing Machine Cleaner (£16, Amazon). Be sure to follow the product’s instructions carefully and wear eye protection, a mask and protective gloves if required.

Why won’t my smart washing machine connect to my Wi-Fi (or app)?

Smart tech has brought several of the benefits of the connected age to our washing machines – and also some of the headaches. If you’ve purchased a smart washing machine, and it won’t connect to your smartphone, there are a few quick checks you can do that will help you identify the problem:

Check whether the washing machine is within range of your router

If you have other Wi-Fi-connected devices such as a smart oven or smart display close to the washing machine, then these devices’ level of Wi-Fi signal should give you some indication as to whether your router is able to communicate with your smart washer at roughly the same distance.

This assumes that your smart oven’s Wi-Fi connectivity is working correctly. Check the appliance’s manual for guidance on ways to tell whether the device’s Wi-Fi is working – for example, by using its app.

For households where only a weak Wi-Fi signal (or no signal at all) is reaching the smart washing machine, consider investing in a WiFi extender or mesh wireless system.

Check whether your phone’s operating system is compatible with the washing machine’s app

Smart washing machine apps usually support operating systems going back several years.

However, if your phone is getting on a bit and the operating system hasn’t been updated recently, then this might be the reason you’re struggling to install the relevant app.

Smart washing machine apps often have names that don’t reference the name or model number of the washing machine. Carefully check the instruction manual to ensure you’re downloading the correct app for your appliance.

My washing machine is leaking – what to do?

If your washing machine is leaking uncontrollably, stay calm and take a few steps to safeguard yourself and your property.

Disconnect the washing machine from the mains. If electrical components such as the plug and power cable are already wet, switch off the power supply from your consumer unit (or “fusebox”) first. Switch off the water supply using your stopcock. This tap-like mechanism should be located on your plumbing system, near to where the water enters the building (and before any appliances or basins in the inward direction of flow). You might need to use a wrench if the handle is stiff. Check to ensure leakage has stopped. Remember to not open the washing machine door. If water is still leaking, try to identify where the leak is coming from. Contact an emergency plumber if the leakage continues after the washing machine has clearly drained.

When you have your washing machine’s leakage under control (at least relatively so), you can start to investigate the cause of the leak. Here are some common reasons:

Leak caused by faulty tub seal

That rubbery, circular seal around the opening of your washing machine’s drum is known as the tub seal. If this component is degraded or faulty, it can cause water to leak out through the washing machine door.

If a fault with the tub seal is to blame for your washing machine’s leak, then you’ll almost certainly need to replace the seal. Confident DIYers can sometimes tackle this task themselves, provided they can find a replacement which has been manufactured for their exact model of washing machine. However, for the majority of us, seal replacement is a task best left to a washing machine repair service.

A common cause of tub seal degradation, leading to leakage, is black mould. A method for eliminating that particular menace is outlined above.

Leak from a damaged washing machine hose

If a leak seems to be coming from the back of your washing machine, one of the washing machine’s hoses (flexible tubes that channel water in and out of the appliance) may well be the cause of the problem.

Sometimes, washing machine hoses tear or burst, allowing water to leak out when the appliance fills or drains of water. If your washing machine hose has sprung a leak, you’ll need to replace it with a new one.

Replacing a washing machine hose is doable for competent DIYers, although the job usually brings with it some extra spillage of water. You can pick up a washing machine hose at B&Q (just be sure to buy one that’s long enough to reach from the back of your washer to the water inlet pipe or the waste pipe, as appropriate). Also, don’t forget to secure the hose to the waste pipe using a hose clip.

Leak caused by a loose or missing hose clip

A hose clip is a small, screw-tightened metal loop that secures your washing machine’s hoses to the relevant pipes in your plumbing system. When a hose clip is loose or missing, water can leak from where the two pipes connect.

If a loose hose clip is the cause of your washing machine’s leakage, the problem can be solved by tightening the clip, typically using a small Phillips head screwdriver. Alternatively, you could fit a new hose clip to join the two pipes water-tightly. This cheap 22-30mm Primaflow Hoseclip from Wickes (£1.55 for a pack of two) should do the trick.

Leak from the drain pump

If your washing machine is leaking from the front, a likely cause is clogging or malfunctioning of the drain pump, and its filter. These components can usually be found behind a small door on the front of the appliance, close to the ground.

The pump filter is designed to catch foreign bodies such as coins and other small items often left in places like the pockets of your jeans. Checking the filter on a regular basis – and unclogging it, if necessary – can help prevent problems such as leakage and slow drainage.

Unclogging a washing machine’s pump filter is straightforward, although you might get a bit wet in the process:

Put down a baking tray in front of the washing machine. You’ll experience some overspill during the next steps, so having a receptacle on the floor (or alternatively, a towel) will minimise your inconvenience. Open the drain trap compartment of the washing machine. This is behind a small, squarish or circular door on the front of the appliance, situated close to the floor. Use an item such as a coin to lever the door open, if necessary. (Please note: if you have an integrated washing machine, the pump filter compartment is likely to be covered by a kick plate, which you’ll need to remove first.) Remove the pump filter. It’s the first component your hand will touch when you reach inside the compartment. Check the filter for obstructions. If you’re lucky, you’ll find a few coins in there – jackpot! Hair and fluff are likely to feature among your discoveries, too. Clean the filter. The average person doesn’t check their washing machine’s pump filter very often. Assuming you’re the average person, this would be a good time to clean the filter. Brush off any detritus, remove the filter cover and soak the whole thing in hot water for 5-10 minutes, before reinstalling the filter.

Taking these steps to unclog your washing machine’s pump filter will hopefully help stop the leakage you’ve been experiencing.

If the pump or its filter appears to be damaged, then it may need replacing with a spare part specific to your model of washer.

Other reasons why your washing machine might be leaking

We’ve now covered some of the most common causes of washing machine leakage. If you haven’t identified your washer’s problem by this point, then the cause could be excessive water pressure.

When water flows into a washing machine at a pressure of over 80psi, this may cause the appliance to leak. You can solve this problem by adjusting the setting of the pressure regulator on your plumbing system (if you have one).

Another possibility is that the washer may be situated on an uneven surface (see our guidance on noise reduction above).

For those of you who are still left unsure of why your washing machine is leaking, we suggest calling out a repair service.

Why won’t my washing machine drain?

There are various reasons why a washing machine might not be draining properly.

A common cause of impaired drainage is blockage of the pump filter. We explain how to unclog this component in the section above.

Another component to look at is the machine’s drainage hose, which connects to the waste pipe in your plumbing system. If the drainage hose is kinked, twisted or clogged, this will slow the rate at which water drains from the appliance.

If neither of these options seems to be the case, you might want to take a look at your machine’s drain sump hose, which is located in-between the drain pump and the drum. Sometimes, items get stuck inside this component, restricting drainage. Accessing the drain sump hose can be a difficult (and very wet) job. You might want to leave it to a professional.

Beyond these possibilities, it might turn out that your machine’s drain pump is broken and requires replacement.

How a warranty or care policy can protect against common washing machine problems

By this point, it’s probably become clear that quite a lot can go wrong with a washing machine. We’ve seen that many of these issues are fixable – but also that others may require repairs or replacement of the appliance

Most washing machines are sold with a manufacturer’s warranty, and this will likely give you some protection against common washing machine faults. Depending on the terms of the warranty, you may be able to get your washer’s problem fixed by the manufacturer, at no added cost.

A warranty is great to have, but it will only provide protection for a certain period – typically two to five years, in the case of washing machines.

If you want to protect your washing machine further than a normal warranty can, then you may be able to sign up to a retailer’s care plan. This can increase the duration and expands the scope of protection against problems with your appliance.

Brands offering washing machine care plans (or extended warranties) include:

These providers vary in their level of washing machine cover. For instance, some care plans provide cover against accidental damage to your appliance, whereas others only protect against manufacturers’ faults. It’s always best to read any terms and conditions (via the links above) before you commit to any plan.