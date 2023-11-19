While the big day isn’t far off, Black Friday has been in full swing for a little while now. And we’ve seen plenty of deals and discounts across a wide range of product categories, from tech and homeware to beauty and broadband. Whether you’re after a new smartphone or mattress, there’s a good chance that there’ll be a Black Friday deal out there for you.

But, finding such deals is sometimes easier said than done. Black Friday is one of the biggest deals events of the year and so, with heaps on offer, separating the wheat from the chaff can be rather laborious.