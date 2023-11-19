Expert Reviews

To help us provide you with free impartial advice, we may earn a commission if you buy through links on our site. Learn more

Deals

Up-to-date coverage of the best deals this Black Friday, from tech to home and more

While the big day isn’t far off, Black Friday has been in full swing for a little while now. And we’ve seen plenty of deals and discounts across a wide range of product categories, from tech and homeware to beauty and broadband. Whether you’re after a new smartphone or mattress, there’s a good chance that there’ll be a Black Friday deal out there for you. 

But, finding such deals is sometimes easier said than done. Black Friday is one of the biggest deals events of the year and so, with heaps on offer, separating the wheat from the chaff can be rather laborious.

But don’t worry. We’ve done the hard work for you, scouring the web to bring you only the very best deals on offer this Black Friday and highlighting them across our roundups and live blogs. So, with that said, read on to see what’s on offer right now. 

READ NEXT: The best Amazon deals this Black Friday

The best Black Friday deals – LIVE

15:40 | 19 Nov

Until next time!

That’s all from us, folks. We’ll be back, but if you’re still itching for more deals right now, we have plenty more for you to check out:

And if that’s not enough, be sure to peruse our definitive roundup of the best deals to be had throughout Black Friday 2023.

14:22 | 19 Nov

The SIHOO M18 office chair is once again on sale

SIHOO M18 office chair on a white backgroundThis great value office chair is now even cheaper in Amazon’s Black Friday sale. For an altogether reasonable price of £200, the SIHOO M18 offers a decent selection of adjustable features and impressive ergonomics. It can often be found discounted on Amazon during the retailer’s deals events, and this Black Friday is no exception to the rule: the chair will currently cost you £150, down from the full price of £200.

View deal at Amazon

13:27 | 19 Nov

We’re spoiling you for choice this Black Friday

If you’re after something specific, but don’t want to shop around to find the best deals, then you’ll be pleased to know that we’ve got a number of other deals roundups, each one highlighting the very best deals within its respective product category. See if any of the below take your fancy:

12:06 | 19 Nov

Nab some fabulous freebies with the Samsung Galaxy S23

Aerial view of the Samsung Galaxy S23, on top of a hardback book Over on Mobiles.co.uk, you can currently get the Samsung Galaxy S23, a smartphone that offers “superb value in a compact package”, alongside the brand’s Galaxy Buds FE (worth £100) and a year’s subscription to Disney Plus for £849.

That’s the S23’s retail price, but there’s more good news: you’ll also get £100 cashback.

View deal at Mobiles.co.uk

11:40 | 19 Nov

Don’t miss out on our favourite deals

We’re still working hard to bring you the best Black deals as and when we find them. Here’s a quick list of some of our favourites:

10:27 | 19 Nov

This is one of the BEST Nintendo Switch deals we’ve seen this Black Friday

black friday switch deals - Mario Wonder bundleHere’s one for the gamers: Very is currently offering the Nintendo Switch (in the neon colourway) alongside the recently released Super Mario Bros. Wonder for £259 – down from the full price of £300.

Other Switch deals are available. Argos, for instance, is offering a similar bundle deal – with a choice of games such as Metroid Prime, Mario + Rabbids and Bayonetta 3 – for the same price of £259. However, considering that Super Mario Bros. Wonder was only released a month ago, we’d argue that this bundle deal from Very is the best.

View deal at Very

08:40 | 19 Nov

Save up to a huge 50% on Le Creuset cookware

Welcome to our Black Friday live coverage! Let’s kick things off with a fabulous kitchen deal from John Lewis.

You can currently save up to 50% on a range of Le Creuset’s iconic colourful cookware, including 20% off a set of six assorted mugs (was £85; now £68), 20% off a stovetop kettle (was £97; now £78) and 40% off a casserole and oven dish set (was £273; now £164). And if you happened to be after a Harry Potter themed cast iron casserole dish, you’ll be happy to know that it’s currently half price (was £360; now £180).

You’ve got until 30 November to save. But act fast, as these deals will sell out quickly.

View deals at John Lewis

