Best Black Friday deals UK: Today's deals from Dyson, Ninja, Samsung and more LIVE

Deals

The BEST Black Friday deals in the UK today. Top discounts on air fryers, vacuums, laptops, TVs and more

Black Friday 2023 is here and it’s BIG. Although the official date is a little way away still, we’ve seen dozens of retailers releasing some absolute STONKING deals already. There are some must-see discounts on hot items such as air fryers, vacuums, TVs and phones, as well as a range of other home and tech items.

With so many deals already going live, it can be tricky to sort the good from the bad and at times, even a little overwhelming. That’s where our expert testing and advice comes into play. We test hundreds of products every year, from vacuum cleaners to phones and monitor their prices. This means we know the average price on all the big ticket items worth having and can sniff out the real deals in a sea of fake discounts.

READ NEXT: When is Black Friday 2023?

While it might only be a little way into November, the Expert Reviews team have been working hard, sifting through all the discounts. So whether you’ve been holding out for a rare Apple Macbook deal or want to find the perfect kitchen appliance for Christmas, we’ve got you covered.

Today’s Black Friday deals – LIVE

11 Nov | 12:40

Shark WandVac just £100 ahead of Black Friday

Shark WandVac 2.0 WV270UK in its dockLooking for a handheld vacuum that’s actually worth your money? This excellent option from Shark has two accessories to help you clean your upholstery and get into awkward nooks and comes with a slick charging dock. It’s ideal for quick, small cleaning jobs and would usually set you back £180 – saving you £80.

View deal at SharkClean

11 Nov | 12:03

Samsung Ultra HD TV at lowest-EVER price

There are all time record low prices on every size on this Samsung CU8070 4K Ultra HD smart TV from 43in to 75in. At £649 (usually £849), the 65in version is our favourite with a WHOPPING £200 saving.

View deal at Amazon

11 Nov | 11:40

£100 off the Apple MacBook Pro M3

Despite being brand-new, Amazon are already offering a whopping £100 off the 14in MacBook Pro with M3 chip, bringing the price down to £1,600. This version comes with 8 GB of unified memory and a 512GB SSD.

View deal at Amazon

11Nov | 10:08

11 Nov | 09:39

Google Chromecast just £23

Get a Chromecast HD in Snow white for just £23 as part of Amazon’s early Black Friday deals. This nifty little device lets you access all your favourite shows on streaming platforms such as Netflix, Disney+ and more, as well as allowing you to manage other smart devices in your home, all from your sofa.

View deal at Amazon

11 Nov | 09:07

Samsung Galaxy S22 LOWEST-EVER price

This early Black Friday deal sees the Samsung Galaxy S22 drop to just £499, down from £659. This is as cheap as we’ve seen it since release. This version is 128GB and comes SIM-free.

View deal at Amazon

11 Nov | 08:47

Ring doorbell and Chime just £100

This home security bundle is not only at its lowest-ever price for both items combined, but the best-ever price for the just doorbell on its own. This means you’re getting a great discount and the Chime for FREE. Be quick though, we don’t think this deal will hang around for long.

View deal at Amazon

11 Nov | 8:14

