Black Friday 2023 is here and it’s BIG. Although the official date is a little way away still, we’ve seen dozens of retailers releasing some absolute STONKING deals already. There are some must-see discounts on hot items such as air fryers, vacuums, TVs and phones, as well as a range of other home and tech items.

With so many deals already going live, it can be tricky to sort the good from the bad and at times, even a little overwhelming. That’s where our expert testing and advice comes into play. We test hundreds of products every year, from vacuum cleaners to phones and monitor their prices. This means we know the average price on all the big ticket items worth having and can sniff out the real deals in a sea of fake discounts.

READ NEXT: When is Black Friday 2023?

While it might only be a little way into November, the Expert Reviews team have been working hard, sifting through all the discounts. So whether you’ve been holding out for a rare Apple Macbook deal or want to find the perfect kitchen appliance for Christmas, we’ve got you covered.

Today’s Black Friday deals – LIVE