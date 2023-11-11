Best Black Friday deals UK: Today’s deals from Dyson, Ninja, Samsung and more LIVE
The BEST Black Friday deals in the UK today. Top discounts on air fryers, vacuums, laptops, TVs and more
Black Friday 2023 is here and it’s BIG. Although the official date is a little way away still, we’ve seen dozens of retailers releasing some absolute STONKING deals already. There are some must-see discounts on hot items such as air fryers, vacuums, TVs and phones, as well as a range of other home and tech items.
With so many deals already going live, it can be tricky to sort the good from the bad and at times, even a little overwhelming. That’s where our expert testing and advice comes into play. We test hundreds of products every year, from vacuum cleaners to phones and monitor their prices. This means we know the average price on all the big ticket items worth having and can sniff out the real deals in a sea of fake discounts.
While it might only be a little way into November, the Expert Reviews team have been working hard, sifting through all the discounts. So whether you’ve been holding out for a rare Apple Macbook deal or want to find the perfect kitchen appliance for Christmas, we’ve got you covered.
Today’s Black Friday deals – LIVE
11 Nov | 12:40
Shark WandVac just £100 ahead of Black Friday
Looking for a handheld vacuum that’s actually worth your money? This excellent option from Shark has two accessories to help you clean your upholstery and get into awkward nooks and comes with a slick charging dock. It’s ideal for quick, small cleaning jobs and would usually set you back £180 – saving you £80.
11 Nov | 12:03
Samsung Ultra HD TV at lowest-EVER price
There are all time record low prices on every size on this Samsung CU8070 4K Ultra HD smart TV from 43in to 75in. At £649 (usually £849), the 65in version is our favourite with a WHOPPING £200 saving.
11 Nov | 11:40
£100 off the Apple MacBook Pro M3
Despite being brand-new, Amazon are already offering a whopping £100 off the 14in MacBook Pro with M3 chip, bringing the price down to £1,600. This version comes with 8 GB of unified memory and a 512GB SSD.
11Nov | 10:08
11 Nov | 09:39
Google Chromecast just £23
Get a Chromecast HD in Snow white for just £23 as part of Amazon’s early Black Friday deals. This nifty little device lets you access all your favourite shows on streaming platforms such as Netflix, Disney+ and more, as well as allowing you to manage other smart devices in your home, all from your sofa.
11 Nov | 09:07
Samsung Galaxy S22 LOWEST-EVER price
This early Black Friday deal sees the Samsung Galaxy S22 drop to just £499, down from £659. This is as cheap as we’ve seen it since release. This version is 128GB and comes SIM-free.
11 Nov | 08:47
Ring doorbell and Chime just £100
This home security bundle is not only at its lowest-ever price for both items combined, but the best-ever price for the just doorbell on its own. This means you’re getting a great discount and the Chime for FREE. Be quick though, we don’t think this deal will hang around for long.
11 Nov | 8:14
The best deals so far
We’ll post all the newest and best deals right here as we find them. But so you don’t miss out, we’ve also rounded up all our favourite bargains from the past week that are currently still live.
- Ninja Speedi air fryer and multi cooker – now £138, was £250
- Dyson V8 cordless vacuum – now £270, was £400
- Ninja Foodi Dual Drawer Air Fryer – now £169, was £219
- Dyson Corrale straighteners – now £200, was £400
- Apple watch Ultra – now £649, was £812
- TWO Echo Pop smart speakers – just £35 for a limited time
- Tower air fryer – now £28, was £50
- Google Pixel 8 just £27/mth – £51 cheaper than buying SIM-free
- Google Pixel 7 at lowest-ever price – now £402, was £520