Black Friday PS5 deals – LIVE
Stay on top of the best Black Friday PS5 deals with our up-to-the-minute live blog coverage
This Black Friday, PS5 deals are everywhere. That’s nothing short of a miracle: since the PlayStation 5 launched, Black Friday has always been a disappointing time for prospective buyers, as the stock shortages have consistently left us without a single good PS5 deal in sight.
This year, things are different. The PS5 is back in stock, and the discounts are flying, with savings of up to £100 on the standard PlayStation 5 console and bundle deals featuring great free games galore. In other words: there has honestly never been a better time to pick up a new PS5.
We’re here to bring you the absolute latest PS5 deals in this Black Friday live blog. We’ll be keeping it updated constantly from now until Black Friday itself – which falls on 24 November this year – and well beyond into Cyber Monday.
So if you want PS5 deals, keep this page bookmarked and check in often – they’ll be coming thick and fast and flying off the shelves.
The best Black Friday PS5 deals – LIVE
16:29 | 20 Nov
Recap: Every Black Friday PS5 deal worth your time (so far)
Let’s review what we’ve learned today:
- The standard PS5 was cheapest at Very (£379) but you can grab it off eBay for £360 if you’re quick
- Argos is running some excellent bundles – grab the console, plus one free game from a solid selection, for £390
- John Lewis and AO.com both have the PS5 for £390, which is the next-best price around – Check stock here: John Lewis | AO.com
- Game is running a HUGE PS5 bundle with three free games and a Blu-ray copy of the Barbie movie for £440
- Amazon… has come up woefully short this Black Friday
Check back again soon for more of the best Black Friday PS5 deals!
15:45 | 20 Nov
Reminder: This is the cheapest Black Friday PS5 deal so far
There’s still time for you to pick up the standard PS5 at eBay for £360. Don’t worry, it’s from a reputable seller, and it’s a brand-new console, too – but you’ll need to act fast, because I’ve seen eBay deals like this one sell out even faster than usual.
14:50 | 20 Nov
Heads up: AO.com has that hefty Black Friday PS5 discount too
I’ve noticed that AO.com is running the same £90 discount on the PS5 as the likes of John Lewis and Argos. Sure, it’s not the £101 saving Very is offering, but it’s a cracking deal all the same, and one to try if stock is getting low elsewhere!
13:55 | 20 Nov
… Hello, MEGA Black Friday PS5 bundle!
Would you look at that – a HUGE PS5 bundle from Game to fill the gap where the Final Fantasy bundle once stood. Pick up the standard PS5 plus EA Sports FC 24, Hogwarts Legacy (which I loved), Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (which I also loved) and the Barbie Movie (you guessed it), all for £440. That’s three games and a smash-hit movie for £40 LESS than the RRP of a standard PS5 by itself. Pretty good!
13:50 | 20 Nov
Goodbye, Final Fantasy PS5 bundle…
Unfortunately, the PS5 + Final Fantasy XVI bundle (£390) we spotted at Game has dried up. If only there were another similarly good PS5 bundle at Game to take its place…
13:04 | 20 Nov
Quick! The PS5 just got EVEN cheaper
If you’re speedy, you can pick up a new PS5 on eBay for just £360 – that’s the cheapest I’ve seen the PS5 so far. Seriously, don’t wait!
12:56 | 20 Nov
A sensational Argos PS5 bundle deal
Next up is my favourite PS5 bundle deal of the Black Friday period so far: Grab the console plus a free game for £390, saving you £90 on the console (and bagging you the game for free). Choose from The Last of Us 2, Dead Space, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga and more!
12:52 | 20 Nov
The best PS5 console-only deal so far
Very still has the absolute best standard PS5 deal I’ve seen so far this Black Friday: Grab the console on its own for £379, down from an RRP of £480. A hefty £101 discount is NOT to be sniffed at!
12:40 | 20 Nov
Welcome to our NEW Black Friday PS5 deals live blog!
In a moment, I’ll do a recap of all the excellent PS5 deals I’ve spotted so far this Black Friday. In the meantime, feel free to check out our other pages – we’ve got our central Black Friday deals hub, plus Black Friday TV deals, Black Friday Xbox deals, Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals, Black Friday iPhone deals and much, much more!