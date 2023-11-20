This year, things are different. The PS5 is back in stock, and the discounts are flying, with savings of up to £100 on the standard PlayStation 5 console and bundle deals featuring great free games galore. In other words: there has honestly never been a better time to pick up a new PS5.

We’re here to bring you the absolute latest PS5 deals in this Black Friday live blog. We’ll be keeping it updated constantly from now until Black Friday itself – which falls on 24 November this year – and well beyond into Cyber Monday.

So if you want PS5 deals, keep this page bookmarked and check in often – they’ll be coming thick and fast and flying off the shelves.

The best Black Friday PS5 deals – LIVE