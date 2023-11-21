Today’s best Black Friday deals LIVE 2023: Dyson, Apple, Ninja, Amazon and more
Stay up to date with the very best Black Friday deals on tech, home, beauty and more
Black Friday might still be a few days away but the best Black Friday deals are already pouring in. Retailers such as Amazon, AO, John Lewis and Argos have started their Black Friday sales, with discounts on everything from TVs, headphones and phones to air fryers, Dyson vacuums and Echo smart speakers.
With such a mountain of deals to contend with, it can be tough sorting the good from the average and sometimes – the bad. That’s where our team of experts come in. We spend all year testing and reviewing the best products in home, tech and more. This means we’re familiar with the average prices on hundreds of products and can spot an excellent deal on the products that are actually worth your money.
So whether you’re looking for an elusive deal on an Apple product, want to hop on the air fryer train or just need to upgrade your phone or TV in time for Christmas, we’re here to help.
Best Black Friday deals: At a glance
- Amazon Fire TV stick 4K (now £35, avg £60)
- Asus Chromebook Plus CX34 (now £240, was £400)
- Unlimited data with Smarty – just £15/mth
- PS5, plus free game (now £390, was £480)
- Shark ICZ300UKT vacuum cleaner (now £299, avg £362)
- 10.9in iPad (2022) (now £437, avg £485)
- Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II (now £199, avg £259)
- Amazon Fire 7 Kids Tablet (now £55, avg £93)
- Google Pixel 8 now £27/mth – £51 cheaper than buying SIM-free
The best Black Friday deals LIVE
21 Nov | 09:41
This great mid-range digital piano is now just over £200
Even at its full price of £255, the Casio CT-S1 is a great mid-range electric keyboard, particularly if you’re a beginner. But right now, in Casio’s Black Friday sale, you can get it for just £204. And good news: the included WU-BT10 Bluetooth adapter and the sustain pedal are still part of this price.
21 Nov | 09:32
Save £70 on this compact, cordless vacuum
If you’re quick, you can pick up our favourite compact cordless vacuum cleaner, the Gtech HyLite 2, for just £80. This saves you an incredible £51 on its average Amazon price of £131. In our full review we liked how easy it was to use and store, and found it had improved cleaning power over its predecessor.
21 Nov | 09:22
Looking for something specific?
As a reminder, we have LOADS of deals on our dedicated roundups. Be sure to bookmark your favourites from below, as we’ll be updating them throughout the Black Friday period.
21 Nov | 09:15
This Apple Black Friday deal just got EVEN BETTER
Yesterday we posted about how the Apple iPad (10th gen) has been reduced to £449, down from its average price of £486. However, the price has dropped AGAIN, meaning that if you snap one up today, you’ll save an impressive £49.
21 Nov | 08:44
A RECORD LOW price for a four-star TV
The Hisense E7K – a 4K QLED TV with fantastic image accuracy – has been discounted to its lowest-ever price this Black Friday. The 55in model, for instance, will cost you £578, down from an average price of £707: a significant saving.
21 Nov | 08:30
This is the BEST Garmin watch you can buy and it’s cheaper than ever
At the full price of £600, Garmin’s Fenix 7 is a hefty investment but it remains one of the best Garmin sports watches you can buy. Right now, it’s down from an average Amazon price of £495 to just £399: it’s lowest-EVER price.
21 Nov | 07:58
The BEST deals so far
We’ll be posting all the freshest deals right here but so you don’t miss out, here are some of our favourites so far:
