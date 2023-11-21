Black Friday might still be a few days away but the best Black Friday deals are already pouring in. Retailers such as Amazon, AO, John Lewis and Argos have started their Black Friday sales, with discounts on everything from TVs, headphones and phones to air fryers, Dyson vacuums and Echo smart speakers.

With such a mountain of deals to contend with, it can be tough sorting the good from the average and sometimes – the bad. That’s where our team of experts come in. We spend all year testing and reviewing the best products in home, tech and more. This means we’re familiar with the average prices on hundreds of products and can spot an excellent deal on the products that are actually worth your money.

So whether you’re looking for an elusive deal on an Apple product, want to hop on the air fryer train or just need to upgrade your phone or TV in time for Christmas, we’re here to help.

Best Black Friday deals: At a glance

The best Black Friday deals LIVE