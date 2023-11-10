Best Black Friday deals UK LIVE
Browse the very best Black Friday deals of 2023 including air fryers, Dyson vacuums, laptops and more
Black Friday 2023 is officially here. Although the date of Black Friday itself is still the last Friday of November, retailers are already announcing their Black Friday sales. We;ve seen HUGE discounts on everything from TVs and phones to air fryers, vacuums and mattresses.
While all of these deals can seem wildly overwhelming, we’re here to help. The Expert Reviews team have been working hard, sifting through all the discounts to separate the good from the bad, ensuring we bring you only the very best discounts.
This early start means you have even more time to start scoping out the best deals and early Christmas presents. So whether you’ve been looking for a brand new tablet or a rare Apple macbook deal, or want to hop on the air fryer train, we’ve got you covered.
Be sure to keep this tab bookmarked, as we’ll be posting amazing deals all day long and we can’t guarantee they’ll all stick around.
The best Black Friday deals – LIVE
10 Nov | 16:10
Google Pixel 7 LOWEST-EVER price
This is an excellent Black Friday deal not to be missed. The Google Pixel 7 is now just £410, down from its average Amazon price of £520. We gave it a five-star, best-buy award in our full review, praising it for its amazing camera stills and generous battery life.
10 Nov | 15:44
25% off selected Lego at John Lewis
From Star Wars and Harry potter to Lego animals and flowers, there’s a huge number of Lego sets reduced at John Lewis right now. These Lego Black Friday deals won’t hang around for long though, so snap up an early Christmas gift and November treat while you can.
10 Nov | 14:11
Motorola Razr 40 Ultra price SLASHED for Black Friday
We gave the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra flip phone five out of five stars in our full review and now you can get it for £839 instead of the usual £1,049. This is its first big discount since release and we think it’s an excellent price for a great phone.
10 Nov | 12:26
Get the Ring doorbell and Chime for just £100
This is an unmissable bundle deal. Not only is it the lowest-ever price for the combined bundle, it’s also the lowest-ever price for the Ring doorbell on its own, meaning you’re essentially getting the Chime for FREE. We don’t think this deal will hang around for long, so nab it while you can.
10 Nov | 11:45
Technics premium wireless buds LOWEST-EVER price
The Technics EAH AZ-80 are now at their best-ever price of £230, down from £254. These wireless buds won our Wireless Earbuds of the Year award and are a great premium buy this Black Friday.
Cheapest-EVER price on this 43in OLED LG TV
The LG C3 is now cheaper than ever for Black Friday, right now you can pick it up for £899, instead of the usual £1,200. It’s a great TV with a sharp display, so snap it up before it’s gone.
10 Nov | 10:40
Don’t miss this SUBLIME coffee deal
Right now, you can pick up the five-star best-buy L’OR Barista Sublime coffee pod machine with 150 pods for just £59. That’s an INCREDIBLE £106 saving on an excellent machine. One feature we love is its dual-spout, which allows you to pour two espressos at once with L’ORs double shot capsules.
10 Nov | 10:03
10 Nov | 9:29
Dyson V8 Absolute sees HUGE £180 Black Friday discount
Did somebody say Dyson V8 Absolute bargain? If you’re quick, you can pick up this excellent cordless vacuum for £270, instead of the usual £400.
While there are newer models available, the Dyson V8 is still a decent choice with admirable battery life. It’s also much, much cheaper than newer models, especially with this HUGE £180 saving
10 Nov | 09:15
Don’t miss this air fryer deal
There’s a fantastic deal on our favourite air fryer of the year – the Instant Vortex Dual Drawer Plus. For a limited time, you can pick it up for just £120, that’s an extra £30 off its already discounted price at Amazon and £54 off its average Amazon price.
10 Nov | 08:40
TOP DEALS THIS WEEK
We’ll be posting the freshest deals on our live blog all day but we’ve already seen so many excellent discounts over the past week that are still live and ripe for the picking. AO, John Lewis, Amazon and others already have many of their top deals live.
Here are some of our favourites so far:
- Ninja Speedi air fryer and multi cooker – now £138, was £250
- Dyson V8 cordless – now £270, was £400
- Ninja Dual Drawer Air Fryer – now £169, was £219
- Dyson Corrale hair straightener – now £200, was £400
- Apple watch Ultra smart watch – now £649, was £812
- TWO Echo Pop smart speakers – just £35
- Tower air fryer – now £28, was £50
- Google Pixel 8 just £27/mth – £51 cheaper than buying SIM-free