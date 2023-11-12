Best Black Friday deals UK: Today’s top savings from Dyson, Samsung, Ninja and more LIVE
Today’s LIVE feed of the best Black Friday deals, including fantastic discounts on air fryers, laptops, vacuums, TVs and more
It’s Black Friday 2023, and MASSIVE savings are already pouring in. While the official date is still a bit further down the road, numerous retailers have jumped the gun with some remarkable offers. Be sure to check out the best Black Friday deals on popular items like air fryers, vacuums, TVs, and phones, along with an assortment of other home and tech goodies.
Amidst the plethora of live deals, sifting through the good and the misleading can be a daunting task. This is where our expertise in testing and advice becomes crucial. Each year, we conduct rigorous testing on a multitude of products, ranging from vacuum cleaners to phones, keeping an eye on their prices. This allows us to determine the average price of noteworthy items and pinpoint genuine deals within a landscape of potentially deceptive discounts.
Although we’ve only dipped our toes into November, the Expert Reviews team has been tirelessly combing through all the discounts available. Whether you’ve been hoping for a rare Apple MacBook deal or are in search of the perfect kitchen appliance for the holiday season, rest assured, we’ve picked out the best Black Friday deals for you.
Today’s Black Friday deals – LIVE
12 Nov | 15:35
Check out our other live blogs
We’ve found heaps of deals across a range of products from air fryers to iPhones.
- Smartphone deals
- iPhone deals
- Vacuum cleaner deals
- Dyson deals
- Coffee machine deals
- Laptop deals
- Air fryers deals
- Mattress deals
12 Nov | 15:10
This LG TV Black Friday deal is FANTASTIC
If you’re quick, you can purchase this LG OLED 42″ 4K Smart TV for just £899 in the Amazon Black Friday sales. That’s a generous £300 price drop from its average price, and an even better £600 down from its original retail price.
12 Nov | 14:15
The Google Pixel 7 gets ANOTHER price drop
We thought the Google Pixel 7 was excellent value a few days ago when you could pick one up for £402. Now, the price has dropped even further and you can buy one for just £373 down from its average retail price of £520. That’s a huge price drop on a phone we highly recommend, so make sure you grab one before the deal ends or stock runs out.
12 Nov | 12:35
The best SIM-only deal we’ve EVER seen
If you’re on the hunt for an affordable SIM only deal, then you’re in luck. That’s because iD Mobile is offering a 50GB 5G data SIM with unlimited minutes and texts for a shockingly cheap £4/mth on a two year contract. That’s exceptionally cheap, even for a Black Friday deal, making this deal our new top recommendation.
12 Nov | 11:55
This Dyson Vacuum cleaner is RIDICULOUSLY cheap
For homes with hard floors, we recommend the Dyson Omni Glide as our top pick for a cordless vacuum cleaner. Not only is it the most economical Dyson option you can buy, but it’s also priced attractively at £200, down from £300 on average, as part of John Lewis’ pre-Black Friday sale. If you want a lightweight cordless vacuum cleaner that excels in both power and manoeuvrability, this choice is a no-brainer.
12 Nov | 10:55
The best deals so far
We’ll keep you updated with today’s latest and greatest deals right here as we find them. However, to prevent you from missing out, we’ve also gathered all the top bargains from the past week that are still active.
- Ninja Speedi air fryer and multi cooker – now £138, was £250
- Dyson V8 cordless vacuum – now £270, was £400
- Ninja Foodi Dual Drawer Air Fryer – now £167, was £219
- Dyson Corrale straighteners – now £300, was £400
- Apple watch Ultra – now £649, was £812
- TWO Echo Pop smart speakers – just £35 for a limited time
- Tower air fryer – now £28, was £50
- Google Pixel 8 just £27/mth – £51 cheaper than buying SIM-free
- Google Pixel 7 at lowest-ever price – now £402, was £520