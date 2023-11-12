It’s Black Friday 2023, and MASSIVE savings are already pouring in. While the official date is still a bit further down the road, numerous retailers have jumped the gun with some remarkable offers. Be sure to check out the best Black Friday deals on popular items like air fryers, vacuums, TVs, and phones, along with an assortment of other home and tech goodies.

Amidst the plethora of live deals, sifting through the good and the misleading can be a daunting task. This is where our expertise in testing and advice becomes crucial. Each year, we conduct rigorous testing on a multitude of products, ranging from vacuum cleaners to phones, keeping an eye on their prices. This allows us to determine the average price of noteworthy items and pinpoint genuine deals within a landscape of potentially deceptive discounts.

Although we’ve only dipped our toes into November, the Expert Reviews team has been tirelessly combing through all the discounts available. Whether you’ve been hoping for a rare Apple MacBook deal or are in search of the perfect kitchen appliance for the holiday season, rest assured, we’ve picked out the best Black Friday deals for you.